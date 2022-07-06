By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 7/7/22

BIG STORY!!

HYPOCRITE OF THE YEAR AWARD GOES TO…….NATHAN HOCHMAN

Hochman announced in a tweet a week ago that his position on abortion is “essential the same as AG Bonta’s”. That means Hochman supports abortion up to the moent of birth. Why didn’t he tell us this BEFORE the Primary. Why did he refuse to tell us this when he asked for the California Republican Party endorsement? Did Chai Jessica Patterson know this—which is why behind the scenes she was promoting Hochman?

Now the other shoe has dropped. From the California Playbook/Politico:

“Republican attorney general candidate Nathan Hochman told Playbook on Tuesday that he didn’t vote for any presidential candidate in 2016 or 2020, but offered little reasoning as to why. He said he wasn’t prepared to vote for anyone based on the “totality of the circumstances,” so he left it blank.”

“Such a revelation about his voting record could’ve injured Hochman in the primary, where he narrowly won second place over Trump loyalist Eric Early by a margin of just 115,000 votes. Now, faced with a well-funded Democratic incumbent, Hochman wants to head off any efforts from Attorney General Rob Bonta’s campaign to portray him as a Trump surrogate.”

Hochman knew that if the GOP had known he was a radical on abortion and never supported Trump for President, the GOP nominee, he would have lost the primary. So he hide facts from us. What else is he hiding?

What does this mean? Hochman wants Republicans to vote for him, but does not want to vote for conservatives for President? Does he support Trump supporter Senator Brian Dahle for Governor? He needs to answer that.

Does Hochman support the November ballot measure to put the “right” to an abortion in the California Constitution? Yes he DOES! From the Playbook:

“Hochman said he supports State Constitutional Amendment 10, which would “prohibit the state from denying or interfering with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.”

But there is some concern that, the way it’s written, SCA 10 would go beyond the state’s current law, which allows abortion in all cases up to the point of viability (about 24 weeks) and afterward only in cases where the mother’s life or health is threatened.

TALKING POINTS

Even a Left Wing, radical, Progressive is embarrassed to be associated with West Hollywood. This is the city that is defunding the cops—but adding NON gun carrying Ambassadors to observe crime. Lindsay Horvath is running for the L.A. Board of Supervisors—she thinks by erasing her West Hollywood city council membership, folks will not know. What a joke.

“— “Seeking higher office, WeHo councilwoman scrubs WeHo from her bio,” by the Los Angeles Times’ Jeong Park and Hailey Branson-Potts: “Some in West Hollywood are wondering if [city councilmember Lindsey] Horvath’s ambition has led her to shy away from the proudly liberal city synonymous with its LGBTQ population.”

We are beginning to see how corrupt AG Rob Bonta is—he is using your tax dollars to campaign for election.

— “Exclusive: Why is California’s Attorney General spending taxpayer money to send you emails?” by the Sacramento Bee’s Ryan Sabalow: “[Attorney General Rob] Bonta never urged anyone to vote for him and he never mentions the election is two months away. Instead, all Bonta asks is for the recipient of the email to fill out an online survey to let him know what ‘issues are most important to you.’”

Brittany Griner is a professional basketball player who got caught having marijuana products in Russia. In that country they take drug use seriously. So she was jailed and is on trial. If this was in the U.S. she would have cried racist and given a Presidential Medal of Honor. In Russia she faces ten years in jail. Imagine how many fewer drug deaths we would have if we protected our citizens with strong anti-drug laws! But, now she wants Biden to help her: “— “Griner sends letter to President Biden pleading for his help,” by the Associated Press’ Doug Feinberg: “Most of the letter’s contents to President Biden remain private, though Griner’s representatives shared a few lines from the hand-written note.”

This from a person that has spent years denouncing the United States and telling people to join her in hating it.”OPINION: Brittney Griner Hates America And Deserves To Languish In A Russian Prison.”

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)