By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 8/3/22

BIG STORY!!

The U.S. military does NOT recognize gender changing for the purpose of registration. Guess, Biden could not everyone to ignore the science.

“U.S. Government Selective Service [draft registration]website

Question: I’m a transgender/non-binary person. Am I required to register?

Answer:

Selective Service bases the registration requirement on gender assigned at birth and not on gender identity or on gender reassignment.

Individuals who are born male and changed their gender to female are still required to register.

Individuals who are born female and changed their gender to male are not required to register.

In the event of a resumption of the draft, individuals born male who have changed their gender to female can file a claim for an exemption from military service if they receive an order to report for examination or induction.

https://www.sss.gov/faq/

SPECIAL NOTE FOR THOSE VOTING ON THE BALLOT MEASURES FOR THE CALIFORNIA REPUBLICAN PARTY.

If you wish to vote NO on Prop. 28—the information below shows you how to vote.

Prop. 28 is the measure to automatically give about one billion dollars a year for the arts and music in government schools. 80% of the money needs to go to teachers—more bribe payers for the unions. Do you think they will actually teach arts and music or use it as an excuse to promote sexual special interest and CRT/Hate America instead? This is just another way to use tax dollars to emotionally harm your child.

TALKING POINTS

Another business is closing in California. GEICO, owned by Warren Buffett, is closing ALL its offices in the State of California, from San Diego to San Fran. Guess the regulatory hoops are too high to jump, even for one of America’s largest insurance companies. More proof California is in an economic collapse.

GEICO closes all of its offices in California — People looking to sign up for a GEICO policy will need to access their offerings online. California customers cannot purchase policies via phone. Katie Dowd in the San Francisco Chronicle — 8/3/22

California is rivaling Chicago for the crime capitol of the United States. Here is another example.

Burglars ransack 7 businesses in Oakland’s Little Saigon during 90-minute raid — Burglars ransacked seven small shops in a strip mall in Oakland’s Little Saigon early Monday morning for over 90 minutes, resulting in what the city’s police chief termed “significant loss.” The incident happened around 4 am, but police did not receive a call until 6:20 a.m., police chief LaRonne Armstrong said Monday. Carolyn Said in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 8/3/22

Here is how we keep the cost of gas high in California—also how we PREVENT well paying jobs. Maybe if illegal aliens took these jobs Biden and Newsom would allow oil drilling?

Settlement blocks new federal fracking leases in California — Leasing for new oil and gas drilling on federal land in central California is temporarily blocked under a settlement announced Monday between the state and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. Kathleen Ronayne Associated Press Tony Briscoe in the Los Angeles Times$ — 8/3/22

Watch out—neither your wallet or freedoms are self in the month of August thanks to Sacramento and the One Party State.

Buckle up for a busy month in Sacramento — Legislators face an Aug. 31 deadline to determine the fate of hundreds of bills. Hanging over the high-intensity process is the Nov. 8 general election, which could affect how some lawmakers — especially those vying for contested seats in the state Assembly and Senate — vote on hot-button proposals. Emily Hoeven CalMatters — 8/1/22

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)