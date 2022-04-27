HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS￼

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 4/28/22

BIG WINNER AT CALIFORNIA REPUBLICAN PARTY CONVENTION? CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY

Last weekend the California Republican Party held a convention. The purpose was to endorse candidates for Statewide office. Here is a summary of what actually happened.

More paper showed up than people 634 Proxies Received 534 Valid Proxies 522 Members Registered 1056 Total Toward Quorum

That is embarrassing. When your political party is selecting its candidates, a majority of votes were cast by people NOT attending the convention

How do you “unendorse” a candidate that has not been endorsed. Oh, these candidates NEVER asked for the endorsement and do not want it. No explanation about why they are to be unendorsed.

These three candidates are the ONLY Republicans running for these Assembly seats. The Chair, Patterson, is saying we do not want to contest legislative seats—in fact, 15 Assembly, 3 Senate, 2 Congress and a Board of Equalization seat did not have any Republicans file for the office.

“The Board of Directors will also consider unendorsements in the following districts at the same meeting.

Janell Elizabeth Proctor – AD 15

Joseph Grcar – AD 20

Gia D’Amato – AD 52

But the biggest news to help the Democrats came from Sacramento. The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association endorse Michale Shellenbrger for Governor. He is an NPP, not a Republican. Looks like the current CRP leadership can not even hold together the normal GOP coalition. The purpose of the convention was to unite the Party. Instead it showed how the effort to confuse Republicans continues. Endorsed for statewide office were a couple of conservatives, at least one No Trumper—and the Board endorsed a legislative candidate that is being charged as a deadbeat DAD—four kids, no payments.

Add to this the lack of transparency. On either Tuesday or Wednesday the Rules Committee held a meeting, did not invite the authors of the bylaw amendments or others to speak in favor or against. Then on Saturday, in an open meeting, reconfirmed the decisions made earlier in the week.

Finally, the candidates who were to speak to the convention, asking for endorsement were told there were some subjects that were NOT allowed to be discuss. One candidate actually had her microphone cut off because of the fear she might say something about building the GOP in California!

TALKING POINTS

NEVADA. Three times as many Nevadans switched from the Democratic Party to the GOP in March as the number who moved in the opposite direction. While the totals were small, it continues a trend since the start of the year. (Nevada Independent)

Maybe the California Republican Party should study what they are doing in Nevada?

