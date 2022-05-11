HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS￼

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 5/12/22

VERY BIG STORY!!!!

(Disclosure: I have not endorsed any candidate for any Statewide office in the primary)

Did you see the latest Newsom TV ad? In it he tells how great he is—and that the Republican opponent is too far to the right for California, State Senator Brian Dahle. Gavin is trying to make sure Dahle comes in second. Dahle has the support of the CRP, after five ballots, he got the endorsement.

There is an NPP in the race, Michael Shellenberger. He has been endorsed by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association PAC. He was on the Tucker Carlson Show, with Carlson announcing him as the man that can beat Gavin Newsom. The Wall Street Journal also had a major article promoting him earlier this week.

Then you have the Soros type Attorney General Bonta. An Independent campaign committee is spending a lot of money on conservative talk shows for Bonta. There message is simple—Bonta loves abortions and the GOP candidate Eric Early hates abortion. The goal is to get conservatives to vote for Early—since his two opponents are pro-choice.

Finally, you have Dan O’Dowd running for the U.S. Senate as an NPP. His ads ONLY denounce TESLA—but is spending more than one million dollars on them—which is more than ALL the GOP candidates will be spending on TV ads.

This is not going to be your boring election cycle. NPP candidates are making a serious run for office—while the GOP watches the Democrats register voters and spend money to get the opponents they want.

TALKING POINTS

From the San Fran Standard—an effort by the city to make driving dangerous in town, thanks to perceived racism in stopping lawbreakers—like those with broken tail lights. Watch as insurance companies raise the premiums for San Fran residents.

“To Reduce Racial Disparities, SFPD May Ban Minor Traffic Stops

Nationwide, the newest frontier in police reform is a ban on “pretextual stops.” That’s when an officer pulls someone over for a low-level offense—like having a broken tail light—because they want to investigate the driver for an unrelated matter.

Supporters claim these stops aid in the seizure of guns and drugs, but critics assert that Black and Latino drivers are targeted at disproportionately high rates. SF Police Commissioner Max Carter-Oberstone is among the critics.

Calling pretextual stops costly and ineffective, he notes that Black people are 10 times as likely as white people to be pulled over for certain traffic violations and hopes to see the department prohibit the practice.”

DRIER THAN EVER — “ Facing a new climate reality, Southern California lawns could wither ,” by the Washington Post’s Joshua Partlow: “ The relentless dry spell that is withering the American West is steadily warping normal life. Major reservoirs have baked down to record lows and are still dropping, threatening the ability to generate hydropower. Farming regions that fill the country’s produce aisles are being forced to leave fields fallow, unable to irrigate. The warming climate is fanning wildfires and melting off the mountain snowpack that millions rely on for their drinking water.”

Maybe the California Republican Party should study what they are doing in Nevada?

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know.