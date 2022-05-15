By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 5/16/22

.

VERY BIG STORY!!!!

(Disclosure: I have not endorsed any candidate for any Statewide office in the primary)

NCIS Special Agent Jethro Gibbs in his Rule #68 makes it clear, “there are no coincidences”. So why is Rob Stutzman being paid $25,000 to be a strategist for Michael Shellenberger, candidate for Governor? While the State GOP has endorsed Senator Brian Dahle and there are several solid conservatives also running, Shellenberger is an NPP—endorsed by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association PAC, Tucker Carlson calls him the man to beat Newsom and the Wall Street Journal did a feature story on him (no similar story on Dahle).

Who is Stutzman?

Stutzman is a charter member of the “Never Trump” wing of the Republican Party, and called conservative commentator Laura Ingraham “an idiot” for her recent attack on Arizona Republican”

Also, as his press person is Beth Miller, also a No Trumper. Why are the No Trumpers backing/helping this guy? The more votes he gets, the fewer votes the GOP candidates get—making the California Republican Party look even weaker than it already is.

The 2022 Manchurian Candidate is Michael Shellenberger—fronting for the No Trump folks.

TALKING POINTS

You can’t make these things up. The guy who organized the Lincoln Project to defeat President Trump and SEVEN GOP Senators—yet is still calling himself a “GOP Strategist”, Mike Madrid has a new client. Per the L.A. Times:

— “Column: In Ukraine, anti-Trump strategists take on Russia and Putin,” by the LATimes’ Mark Z. Barabak: Madrid, a Republican campaign consultant, has spent much of his political career tackling tough causes, including fighting within his party to broaden the GOP’s appeal to working-class and Latino voters, end the scapegoating of immigrants and stand up to the bigotry and boorishness of Trump.

Maybe the California Republican Party should study what they are doing in Nevada?

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)