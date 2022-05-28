By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 5/29/22

BIG STORY!!

Friday in HEARD on the TOM TOMS I ran the story about the disgusting anti-Semitic statements made by Congressional candidate Greg Raths in Orange County. Late yesterday he apologized for them—but could not explain why he said them in the first place.

In Ventura County we have a candidate for Supervisor, Ed Abele, who colleagues who worked with him, charged him with being Anti-Semitic. From the Metropolitan News May 15, 2008: “He has been the subject of a whisper campaign within the District Attorney’s Office alleging that he embraces and has expressed anti-Semitic views.

Abele says he became aware of the allegations earlier this year, but vehemently denies them as “preposterous,” saying “nothing could be further from the truth.”

Although he says that the allegations are “personally hurtful” to both him and friends who know him, and that it “puts me in a situation I shouldn’t have to defend,” he agrees that such an allegation, if true, would be relevant in assessing a candidate’s judgment.”

If you are an attorney, your integrity is important. Yet at NO time did Abele ask the District Attorney to investigate who was making these charges and have them punished for slandering him. At no time did he investigate the charges nor did he sue them for slander. Yes, he denied the charges—but doesn’t everybody deny charges till them are proven? At least Greg Raths apologized for his terrible statements—while Abele seemed not to care at all. Maybe now would be the time for someone to investigate the truth?

TALKING POINTS

Also yesterday we noted that Abele and Parvin are being investigated by the FPPC for not reporting in a timely fashion big loans to their campaigns. Now we get more information on the donations for Janice Parvin from THE ACORN. She received a $5,000 donation (in Ventura County the limit for a Supervisor candidate is $750). She did return the money—but that is just part of the story. The newspaper reports the money came from Pacific Communities Builders, an Orange County company run by Christina Chung. It now appears that Chung is a long time friend and donor to Parvin and her previous campaigns. Why is this important? The Moorpark City Council is considering a major project for Chung—and Parvin is on the city council as Mayor. Question? Will she recuse herself from the consideration and vote on this project or will she help her friend and donor? Newson is claiming Judges appointed by President Trump are crooked. His problem with them is that they are honest and take their oath of office seriously, unlike him.

Chabria: Trump’s judges are coming for California’s gun laws. Can we stop them? — The greatest threat to controlling guns in the Golden State is “extremist judges,” Newsom warned, even as he promised to sign a dozen new gun laws if the Legislature passes them. Without a doubt, some will end up challenged in court, in front of those Federalist Society justices, many appointed by Trump, who are intent on pulling the U.S. as far right as possible. Anita Chabria in the Los Angeles Times$ — 5/27/22

How do you hide corruption—you refuse to allow the public to see government records—now the PUC might be forced to become honest?

How the Public Utilities Commission circumvents the California Public Records Act — Applying century-old laws meant to fight railroad corruption, the commission has effectively limited court enforcement of the state’s public records act. But a forthcoming ruling in a lawsuit challenging that long-standing practice could bring more transparency to the powerful commission. Seth Rosenfeldsan Francisco Public Press in the Los Angeles Times$ — 5/27/22

Los Angeles has a crime wave, a failed school system, massive homelessness, jobs and families leaving in drives—yet the Soviet style environmentalists are saying the Mayor of L.A. needs to save the planet. Too bad we do not have a better mental health system, these folks need therapy.

Rick Caruso could soon be L.A. mayor. But he’s got no climate plan — Many Angelenos have already submitted their ballots ahead of the June 7 primary election. And they’ve cast their votes without knowing much of anything about how the leading candidate for Los Angeles mayor would tackle the climate crisis. Sammy Roth in the Los Angeles Times$ — 5/27/22

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)