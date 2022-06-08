HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS￼

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 6/9/22

State Senate Minority Leader Scott Wilk used a lot of money to win the State Senate District 4 seat—a GOP +4 seat, almost guaranteed to go to a Republican. There were two GOP’ers running: Steve Bailey and George Radanovich. So which Republican did he put his money behind? A guy named Tim Robertson, the union backed DEMOCRAT. Yup he sent out a money to gin up the Democrat turnout—and they came out. Wilk spent $50,000 on TWO mail pieces.

At the end, TWO Democrats will be on the November ballot.

The mail pieces to assure Robertson a spot on the November ballot was sent by:

Then we had Luis Buhler getting the 89 year old Greg Conlon in the race for Insurance Commissioner—when there was another GOP’er in the race, Robert Howell. It should be noted that Howell is a conservative. Thanks to this move, there are two Democrats on the November ballot. But, if you add the votes of Conlon and Howell, one Republican would have been in the November runoff. Another case of a Republican helping the Democrats.

Then in the 52nd AD, a Republican named Gia D’Amato was in the race—folks in LAGOP do not like her, because she challenges them and demands they act based on by-laws. She is a conservative—and the ONLY Republican on the ballot. So, the State Party “unendorses” her—though she never asked for their endorsement—and now this district has two Democrats on the November ballot.

But the CRP Board did not unendorse a congressional candidate, Joe Collins, who is being sued by San Diego County for non payment of child support for four children, from three mothers. And attends BLM rallies and proclaims he has an AK-47 and willing to use it. That was before he was escorted out of the Nixon Library for trying to start a fight.

Or the GOP nominee against Maxine Waters, Omar Navarro, who spent six months in jail in San Fran for stalking a women, contempt of court charges and violating a restraining order. Will the CRP unendorse Collins? Will they unendorse Navarro?

Now for the BAD news. Thanks to the lack of voter registration for nine years and lack of effort by the GOP—and with the help of Senator Wilk—we have numerous races for November without a Republican on the ballot.

Assembly 20 seats with a Republican on November ballot

State Senate 6 seats without a Republican on the ballot

Congress 6 seats without a Republican on the ballot

Board of Equalization 2 seats without a Republican on the ballot

Insurance Commissioner No Republican on the November ballot

This may be the most races without a Republican on the November. Remember, this is a Party that does not registrar voters—and only recruits candidates for office that “fits the district”—moderates.

In California’s 22nd District, Democratic Assemblyman Rudy Salas seems likely to advance to November, with 52 percent of the primary vote so far. By contrast, Republican incumbent David Valadao is all the way back at 25 percent. Right now, that’s enough to advance, but it’s a clear indicator of Republican voters’ discontent with Valadao, one of only 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump. It’s even still somewhat conceivable that Trumpier Republican Chris Mathys (currently at 17 percent) could overtake Valadao for the second general election slot.

Checking in on California’s 47th, where just under 60 percent of votes have been counted. Democratic Rep. Katie Porter is holding steady at 58 percent. Her top opponent, Republican Scott Baugh, is at 27 percent. They look set to face each other in a head-to-head matchup this fall.

In California’s 49th District, several Republicans are in the hunt to take on Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, who easily earned himself a spot in the general election. With about 57 percent of the vote counted, Levin had 55 percent, while his 2020 opponent, Republican Brian Maryott, had 17 percent. Orange Counter Supervisor Lisa Bartlett had 10 percent, and Oceanside City Councilman Christopher Rodriguez had 9 percent. But there’s still a fair bit of Orange County left to county, which could help Bartlett squeeze past Maryott. Republicans hope to give Levin a scare this year, even though his district is pretty blue: Biden would have carried it, 54-43 percent.

Porter, has over $10 million in her campaign funds. This does not look good for the Republican Party in California—Valadao in deep trouble and two seats the CRP counted on winning in November lean strongly Democrat. You can expect the Dems to have a strong GOTV—while continuing voter registration. The California Republican Party still insists it does not need to register voters—don’t listen to what they say, look at what they DON’T do.

