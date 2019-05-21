By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 5/22/19

The El Segundo Times (formerly known as the L.A. Times) is on the road to ENDING its print edition—no longer will they kill trees to kills jobs and freedom. See the new Times here: https://enewspaper.latimes.com/infinity/latimes/default.aspx?pubid=50435180-e58e-48b5-8e0c-236bf740270e

On June 21 at the Capitol in Sacramento, starting at 1:00pm a rally will be held by supporting of free elections and Constitutional government. The attendees will be demanding the killing of SB 27, the bill that would demand Pres. Trump give his tax records to the Democrats in the Capitol. All supporters of free elections need to attend. What is the next “requirement” to keep Republicans off the ballot?

Interesting, so far the official Republican Party in California has NOT taken a stand on this, Board of Directors, nor the Chair have issued a call for honest elections, allowing the GOP to pick its own candidate for President. There is a CRP Board meeting in a couple of weeks—will they pass a motion in opposition to SB 27?

Then you have the Republican Party of Los Angeles County. On June 4 there is an election that includes a $500 million (one billion with interest) for the bankrupt, corrupt, union owned LAUSD. The No on Measure EE was signed by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association—no officer of the GOP in L.A. County has signed on. So far, with a couple of weeks before the election, I am told the official Republican Party in L.A. County is silent on this measure.

Last Saturday the Contra Costa Central Committee held a “convention”. The goal was to set strategy for the 2020 elections in that County. They had about 100 people attend.

The program started with Chair Matt Shupe speaking, then former Assemblywoman Catharine Baker explaining why she lost in 2018—and spoke for 80 minutes. Then they had the CRP Chair speak from a video for three minutes. Baker wanted to make sure the GOP was open to the Never Trumpers. Yet, none of the speakers discussed their support for President Trump, urging folks to unify behind Pres. Trump or coordinate campaigns with the Trump effort and the GOP.

When they got through with these speeches and lunch, they were ready for the purpose of the meeting, breaking up into groups, discussing strategy and goals, then make reports. To open this session, Chair Shupe started with these words, “over half the attendees have already left.”

One attendee had to prove he was a registered Republican and sign a statement he would not report on any of the strategy. But no one else. By mid-night on Saturday I was contacted by phone and email by seven attendees—all with the same basic story. I have promised, though not asked, to keep confidential the “strategies” for 2020. And I will.

If we are going to win in 2020 you can not ignore the Trump voters. If you ignore them, they will ignore our candidates. The longer leadership refuses to promote the President, the easier it will be for Trump supporters to make other plans. Why register as Republicans if the Party will not support the President. Why help congressional or legislative candidates if they will not help the President. This is a difficult position and stays that way until leadership unifies the GOP. We are told the California GOP is a Big Tent. Then they need to allow Trump supporters to be part of it.

