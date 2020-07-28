By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 7/29/20

BIG STORY

Over the past weeks the Board of Directors of the California Republican Party have unendorsed several candidates. They tried to unendorsed a State Senate candidate, until National Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon noted that the Board had in ALL cases less than ten hours’ notice of the proposed guillotining of GOP candidates. Happily, they stopped the process.

But a bigger story comes out of this: I spoke to the SD 25 candidate Kathleen Hazelton. She did not find out she was to lose her endorsement, till the day after, by reading a blog. In other words the CRP Board of Directors would not allow her notification of the proposed action nor to defend herself before the Board.

I have since found out that none of the others, who had their endorsements removed, were notified in advance. The Chair had a memo presented to the Board outlining the charges against a congressional candidate. It seems that the candidate was not allowed to see the memo, question the memo or be allowed to appear to defend himself.

One commonality of all these folks losing the endorsement—they are conservative.

At the same time Mike Madrid, Luis Alvarado, Ben Avey and others, who are voting CRP delegates, have announced their support for Joe Biden and an organization that wants to defeats SEVEN sitting GOP U.S. Senators. Yet while getting rid of Republicans as endorsed candidates, the Board has been silent on delegates violating the by-laws and USING their status in the GOP as credibility to endorse Joe Biden. Leaders Lead. Why are conservatives attacked without the right to defend themselves (and maybe the attack is accurate and of good cause—but not telling them, not allowing them to defend themselves, sounds like Democrats and their CULTURAL CANCELLING.

I

TALKING POINTS

Delegates to the Republican National Convention are up in arms. I have been contacted by eleven, so far. As we all know the convention was cancelled at no fault of anybody in California. The California staff has acted responsibly is setting up meetings, receptions and events, along with housing, first in North Carolina and then in Florida.

Now, there will be no receptions, meetings, no convention. Many have requested refunds. They will not receive full refunds. Andy G has already taken over $70,000 in salary to run the California delegation efforts. Kate Wheeler has been paid another $47,000. But we see, per the FEC, the delegation has raised $556,000 and has approximately $350,000 cash on hand.

The kicker? Read this article by Aaron Park in his “Right on Daily Blog”, this is a MUST READ article.

Included in it is the FEC report, as of 6/30/20. See if you can find any deposits . If there were deposits, if negotiated properly, they would be refundable if the convention was cancelled—but how much in deposits are we talking about? Aaron Park gives a detailed explanation of the problems. To protect the reputation of Andy G, he should be willing to have an independent audit

Andy G on Tuesday sent out a text message to delegates. In part it read:

“To put together a week full of events, parties, meal functions, at premier venues takes money and deposits. Do you really expect us to keep all the money in the accounts and not plan or spend any money for the largest Delegation in the country until two weeks before the actual convention? If we do, then the same would complain about the weeks activities. There are legal costs, vendors, credit card processing, traveling and scouting. These things cost money.”

Those asking for a refund are also asking for an audit. It does look like the delegation can have, pro-rated, the return of over $300,000. That means an approximate refund of $600 for every delegate, alternate and guest.

LEADERS LEAD

