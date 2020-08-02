By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 8/3/20

BIG STORY

Up date on the continuing saga of Pro Biden, Anti-GOP Senators Lincoln Project organizers using their status as California Republican Party delegates—giving them “credibility in their fight against the Republican Party—from the inside, openly and proudly.

Complaints were filed against Mike Madrid and Luis Alvarado—soon a compliant will be filed against Ben Avey. All are part of the Lincoln Project effort to defeat President Rump and SEVEN Republican U.S. Senators, including folks like Susan Collins –the protect just spent one million on TV ads in Maine against her.

Madrid and Alvarado have been sent by certified mail letters informing them of the charges. They have thirty days to reply. At that point the Chair, Jessica Patterson has to appoint a three person panel to investigate. If she wanted to, she could delay any vote on this till after the November election—or have the vote no later than September 15. By waiting and stalling, she allows her supporters—all three collected proxies for her in February, 2019—to harm the national Republican Party still using the title CRP delegate.

Please let the CRP Board of Directors know you want this quickly resolved. The Chair can appoint a Committee today. They can investigate over the next three weeks. Then, when the 30 days are up, hold the hearings needed to make a decision. The Republican Party and President Trump deserve fast action, not slow walking.

If Mike Madrid, Luis Alvarado and Ben Avey were honest, moral ethical people, they would do the right thing and resign.–

TALKING POINTS

We are in money trouble in our races for Assembly and State Senate:

Senate

a.Scott Wilk Kipp Mueller 279,819 369,511

The Democrat has $90,000 MORE than the Republican

b. Ling Ling Chang Josh Newman 346,973 875,950

Democrat has $529,000 more than the Republican

c. John Moorlach Dave Min 425,216 507,796

Democrat has $82,000 more than the Republican

d. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh Abigail Medina 376,078 168,788

The GOP has a $192,000 money lead

Assembly

Jordan Cunningham Dawn Addis 340,876 310,358

GOP Incumbent has only $30,000 more than the Democrat

Phillip Chen Andrew E. Rodriguez 260,266 315,347

Democrat has $55,000 more than the GOP’er

Steven “Steve” Choi Melissa Fox 160,065 403,598

Democrat has $343,000 more than the Republican

Melanie Burkholder* Tasha Boerner Horvath 42,938 506,552

Democrat has $364,000 more than the Republican

Diane Dixon* Cottie Petrie-Norris 328,757 720,155

Democrat has $392,000 More than the Republican

June Yang Cutter* Brian Maienschein 161,562 622,687

Democrats has $461,000 more than the Republican.

No wonder GOP Caucus members are upset with time, money and effort spent on the Assembly race in the 38th—both run off candidates are Republican.

San Bernardino Registrar of Voters is pricing our candidates out of ballot statements. For a congressional candidate:

In 2018 the candidate statement fee was $11,929.00

In 2020 the candidate statement fee is $27,697.00 for 250 words

Has the GOP complained about this? Have they questioned the more than doubling of the cost. If this is being done for congressional candidates, are our Assembly and Senate candidates facing the same problem? Where is the leadership?

LEADERS LEAD

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)