By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 8/10/20

BIG STORY

As we say when playing bridge, let me review the bidding.

No voter registration No May 2020 convention ‘repeal of endorsements for candidates, without giving the Board more than 10 hours notice—and the candidates to be cancelled—not a word. Has protected Pro-Biden CRP delegates for months—until a delegate forced the issue Now the possibility of NO convention in February—when officers are elected. They will do this by mail in ballot.

Seriously should the staff of the people running for CRP office run an election? I have an idea, Under State law, homeowners association must hire a neutral thord party to run the whole election process. I would suggest the California Republican Party hire an outside firm to run the election. Otherwise there will be questions about how it is run.

The bigger problem is that without the Party registering voters, not holding meeting, our contact with the Party is a daily barrage of letters asking for money and the perception that the California GOP has a Tent so big, it includes Biden supporters among the voting delegates. Want to lose your volunteer base? Read the above and you see the problem..

TALKING POINTS

Several years ago the San Francisco Republican Central Committee supported Willie Brown for Mayor, thinking that Willie would give them something. He gave one GOP’er a minor Commission on which to serve.. Since then no one has needed to talk to the GOP in San Fran. Looks like the Los Angeles Central Committee is going the same way. On Saturday then passed a resolution urging Republicans to support Democrat DA Jackie Lacey. Yes she is running against the Soros candidate George Gascon.

He passage of the resolution will make someone feel good—the GOP’er who promised Lacey the support. At the end of the day, this diminishes the GOP Then, it should be noted that out of 156 voting delegates, 53 attended the meeting.

They also voted to oppose Prop. 19.

LEADERS LEAD

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)