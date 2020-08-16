By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Photo courtesy of DonkeyHotey, flickr

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 8/17/20

BIG STORY

In practical terms, this is what a lack of leadership looks like. No, it is not a single person responsible—it is the “leadership” that has allowed this to happen. Sadly, the California November results will be blamed on President Trump. In fact it was the lack of action by those responsible that will cause the results—while some will continue to defend the Pro-Biden CRP delegates instead.

From the Secretary of State office. Results of voter registration:

July 3, 2020 Democratic Republican No Party Preference

9,691,855 46.3% 5,018,332 24.0% 5,028,910 24.0%

July 7, 2016 8,155,831 45.1% 4,898,389 27 .1% 4,212,484 23.3%

Disreali said there are three kinds of lies; lies, damned lies and statistics. You have received two gloating emails from the California Republican Party crowing about now having 5,000,000 registered Republicans—and it is true. But that is NOT the whole story. This is from a CRP email blast on 8/14/20:

“We have some exciting news to share with you. We are less than 90 DAYS out from the November 3rd Election and we have just received word that we have registered over 5 MILLION California Republicans.”

They are implying that THEY registered five million Republicans. Like an operator, they are taking credit for something they had nothing to do with—and they did it poorly.

In the past four years the Democrats have registered 1,536 million voters. The GOP registered 120,000 new voters the Democrats out registered us by 14 to one! And this the Chair of the CRP considers a victory. Even NPP out number Republicans. Without a voter registration program the CRP has gone from 27% to 24%–in just four years. Is this leadership? We were promised a voter registration program instead we got a two year, contract at $250,000 for NOT registering voters. Add to this the protection of Pro-Biden CRP delegates—and I will shortly start listing the anti-Trump Trump RNC delegates! Is this the Republican you can follow?

In real terms, this is what NOT having voter registration by the GOP means—targeted distred by targeted district. We have made it even tougher and more expensive to try to win back our seat.

CA10 (San Joaquin-Stanislaus) Registration as of 07/03/2020: Dem: 38.96%, Rep: 34.29%, NPP: 20.21% Other: 6.54% Change from 10/24/2016: Dem: -0.13%, Rep: -2.12%, NPP: 0.78%, Other: 1.48%

CA21 (Coalinga-Lemoore-South Bakersfield) Registration as of 07/03/2020: Dem: 43.94%, Rep: 26.96%, NPP: 23.27%, Other: 5.82% Change from 10/24/2016:Dem: -2.43%, Rep: -2.04%, NPP: +2.55%, Other +1.9%

CA22 (Clovis-Visalia-Tulare) Registration as of 07/03/2020: Dem: 33.52%, Rep: 39.67%. NPP: 20.60%, Other: 6.21% Change from 10/24/2016: Dem: +0.68%, Rep: -3.52%, NPP: +1.68%, Other: +1.17%

CA25 (Santa Clarita-Palmdale) Registration as of 07/03/2020: Dem: 39.21%, Rep: 31.91%, NPP: 22.52%, Other: 6.35% Change from 10/24/2016: Dem: +1.43%, Rep: -3.18%, NPP: +0.71%, Other: 1.04%

CA39 (Diamond Bar-Fullerton-Yorba Linda) Registration as of 07/03/2020: Dem: 36.82%, Rep: 32.84%, NPP: 25.70%, Other: 4.64% Change from 10/24/2016: Dem: +2.33%, Rep: -3.42%, NPP: +0.43%, Other +0.66%

CA45 (Anaheim Hills-Tustin-Irvine) Registration as of 07/03/2020: Dem: 34.49%, Rep: 35.58%, NPP: 25.37%, Other: 4.56% Change from 10/24/2016: Dem: +4%, Rep: -4.3%, NPP: -0.07%, Other: 0.36%

CA48 (Orange County Beach Cities-Costa Mesa-Fountain Valley) Registration as of 07/03/2020: Dem: 33.04%, Rep: 38.17%, NPP: 23.64%, Other: 5.15% Change from 10/24/2016: Dem: +3.03%, Rep: -3.25%, NPP: -0.24%, Other: 0.46%

CA49 (South Orange County Coast-North San Diego County Coast) Registration as of 07/03/2020: Dem: 35.02%, Rep: 34.31%, NPP: 24.73%. Other: 5.94% Change from 10/24/2016: Dem: +3.82%, Rep: -3.48%, NPP: -1.05%, Other: +0.71%



TALKING POINTS

The Recall Gavin Newsom is going forward. From CAREVIVAL.COM here are more reasons to sign and distribute the petition (you get the petition at either www.carevival.com or www.recallgavin.2020.com

Here are some of Governor Newsom’s Greatest Hits for the week of August 3, 2020:

Gavin authorizes the conversion of the Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento to a temporary medical center. California spends $7 million to refurbish the abandoned arena and pay the Sacramento Kings $1 million in rent! This multi-million-dollar temporary medical center only treated NINE PATIENTS between April and July!

to refurbish the abandoned arena and pay the Sacramento Kings This multi-million-dollar temporary medical center only treated between April and July! The California Department of Public Health reports a computer glitch that kept them from collecting accurate data on COVID-19 Testing. This computer system is over 25 years old.

1.13 million unemployed Californians, many of whom lost their jobs thanks to Gavin’s shutdown orders, are still waiting for their first unemployment benefits payment.

are still waiting for their first unemployment benefits payment. On Monday, Gavin announced that California cannot afford to pay their share of the Federal unemployment extension

One by one the anti-Trump California Republican Party delegates are outing themselves on support of Biden and opposition to President Trump. Cassandra Pye was a Chief of Staff for Gov. Schwarzenegger. At the time, we knew she was a Democrat, though a registered Republican. Now that the Board of Directors of the CRP have seen this, will they take action or be silent and allow Biden supporters to be members of the California Republican Party. You can not be claiming to support President Trump if you allow Biden people to have a say in our Party.

From Politico, 8/14/20: “From Politico today:

HOW’S IT PLAYING? Sacramento influencer @CassandraPye, a Republucan and former @Schwarzenegger deputy COS, on Eastman’s claim: “This 15 minutes of fame is over. #WeHaveHerBack”

So she supports Kamala Harris over Mike Pence—a violation of the CRP by-laws.

LEADERS LEAD

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)