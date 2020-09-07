HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 9/8/20

There are four delegates to the California Republican Party, that in violation of the by-laws, are supporting Joe Biden for President. There are more, and they will be noted. Yet, since this has been known for MONTHS, as best as can be told no final action has been taken to end their CRP membership. They can continue to say they are CRP members, supporting Joe Biden. Just a reminder.

Those who were to be delegate to the Republican National Convention are still waiting t hear when they will get their money back—since they were unable to attend the convention. The amount of the refund has not been told as well. After a phone call yesterday, it looks like attorneys are now getting involved. Three weeks ago I was part of the organizing team that held a “OUR SIMI VALLEY COPS ARE TOPS”. We have a car parade of over one hour going by the Police Department, thanking the cops. A friend, Scott Juceum (he was also one of the organizers) created via a drone and video a short film about the event. YOU can do this in your town. To see it go here: https://wetransfer.com/downloads/a4fbdccb9ee2be4c07f86df5cc6b8b5a20200906184808/0c8dc2b108f619d0cc52e0f3f12ceb8f20200906184808/694baf A special project has been created by the California Pro-Life Council. We are looking to identify pro-life candidates running for local, non partisan office, like school board and city council. If you would like to help—please contact me at [email protected] . This is a statewide project, but especially need folks in Los Angeles County. Previously I ran the numbers for the voter registration for the congressional seats that are targeted. In each one the Democrats gained plus or minus seven points since 2016, making it more difficult to take them back. Here are the numbers for the Assembly and State seta—not much better. In some of these races we lost EIGHT points to the Democrats. So, when you watch the results on Nov 3—you will see the results of NO VOTER REGITRATION over the past four years.

NPP: -0.5%, Other: 0.85%

SD21 (Santa Clarita-Antelope Valley) Registration as of 07/03/2020: Dem: 39.25%, Rep: 31.34%, NPP: 22.35%, Other: 7.07% Change from 10/24/2016: Dem: 0.71%, Rep: -2.64%, NPP: 0.71%, Other: 1.24%

SD23 (Redlands-San Bernardino) Registration as of 07/03/2020: Dem: 37.04%, Rep: 35.38%, NPP: 20.73%, Other: 6.86% Change from 10/24/2016: Dem: +1.41%, Rep: -2.87%, NPP: +0.09%, Other: +1.39%

SD29 (Diamond Bar-Fullerton) Registration as of 07/03/2020: Dem: 38.76%, Rep: 31.36%, NPP: 25.27%, Other: 4.61% Change from 10/24/2016: Dem: +2.16%, Rep: -3.31%, NPP: 0.48%, Other: 0.66%

SD37 (Anaheim Hills-Irvine-OC Coast) Registration as of 07/03/2020: Dem: 34.81%, Rep: 35.41%, NPP: 24.95%, Other: 4.83% Change from 10/24/2016: Dem: +3.86%, Rep: -4.01%, NPP: -0.17%, Other: 0.32%

AD16 (Walnut Creek-Pleasanton-Livermore) Registration as of 07/03/2020: Dem: 45.10%, Rep: 24.57%, NPP: 25.66%, Other: 4.67% Change from 10/24/2016: Dem: +4.05%, Rep: -4.78%, NPP: +0.2%, Other: +0.53%

AD42 (Cathedral City, Twenty-Nine Palms, Yucaipa) Registration as of 07/03/2020: Dem: 37.20%, Rep: 35.88%, NPP: 20.09%, Other: 6.83% Change from 10/24/2016: Dem: +2.25%, Rep: -3.25%, NPP: -0.15%, Other: +1.15%

AD55 (Diamond Bar-Yorba Linda) Registration as of 07/03/2020: Dem: 35.16%, Rep: 33.98%, NPP: 26.10%, Other: 4.75% Change from 10/24/2016: Dem: +2.42%, Rep: -3.31%, NPP: 0.16%, Other: 0.72%

AD68 (Anaheim Hills-Orange-Tustin-Irvine) Registration as of 07/03/2020: Dem: 34.64%, Rep: 35.33%, NPP: 25.35%, Other: 4.68% Change from 10/24/2016: Dem: +3.76%, Rep: -4.67%, NPP: +0.56%, Other: +0.35%

AD74 (OC Beach Cities-Costa Mesa-Irvine) Registration as of 07/03/2020: Dem: 35.03%, Rep-: 35.42%, NPP: 24.59%, Other: 4.97% Change from 10/24/2016: Dem: +3.99%, Rep: -3.41%, NPP: -0.86%, Other: 0.3%

AD76 (N. San Diego Coast) Registration as of 07/03/2020: Dem: 37.21%, Rep: 31.12%, NPP: 25.33%, Other: 6.34% Change from 10/24/2016: Dem: +3.98%, Rep: -3.48%, NPP: -1.32%, Other: +0.82%

AD77 (N. San Diego) Registration as of 07/03/2020: Dem: 36.61%, Rep: 29.96%, NPP: 28.23%, Other: 5.20% Change from 10/24/2016: Dem: +4.53%, Rep: -4.14%, NPP: -0.89%, Other 0.49%



