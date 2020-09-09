By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 9/1020

BIG STORY

Last Saturday conservative groups and leading activists held the first CALIFORNIA CONSERVATIVE CONVENTION. While done by ZOOM, it was well attended—with speakers like Congressman Tom McClintock, Tom Del Beccarro, Katie Hopkins, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux—a must see.

Groups like the California Republican Assembly, California Impact Republicans, Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, National Tax Limitation Committee, Los Angeles Hispanic Club, California Pro-Life and others sponsored the event, along with the Tea Party California Caucus. We wanted all GOP/conservative activists to be able to see the event. So here is the URL for you to watch. Please feel free to put this on your Facebook pages—send it to friends.

ALL profits (99% of revenue) is going to RecallGavin2020.com The only cost to the event was the PayPal handling costs! Everything else was donated.

https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/share/jdhvpkw-IhZcAML_15xCaCtYEejD27zZKGowVlAFiJZAHcHeASsRtFQIHxV6BJhd.cc3lIFg5N1xptMhI?startTime=1599323147000





TALKING POINTS

Friday is 9/11. It is a day to remember the sacrifices made by American, on American soil and the failure of our government to protect us. It is a time to salute our military, First Responders. Let us Pray and Salute the flag. Freedom is worth fighting for—and now we are fighting for freedom at restaurants in Rochester, Pittsburgh and hair salon around the nation. Want to visit a war zone? No need to go to the Middle East—just go to a city run by Democrats. On Tuesday, delegates to the Republican National Convention started to receive their refunds. Each received $1,010—but some received less. Where did THAT money go? From an email from Andy Gharakhani , “ As I mentioned to you in the past a number of times , I deal directly with my members and they deal directly with me. If anyone has questions, they can call me anytime.

We are not keeping the money. As Republicans our top priority is to help Republicans win elections so it will go towards winning in November.

In other words, the CAGOP is keeping part of the money as a donation to the Party, without asking permission.

. They had paid $1200 each.

For those interested in gossip and Hollywood Celebes, the end of an era. After twenty years the Kardashians will be gone from TV.

TWEET OF THE DAY: Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian — “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you.” Kim K announces the end of a reality TV show era. Read her full statement via Twitter.

Another GOP race to watch? Is this another example of the lack of voter registration by the California Republican Party? IS DARRELL ISSA’S COMEBACK IN TROUBLE? … SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE: “50th District race is ‘anyone’s guess’ as Issa, Campa-Najjar in statistical dead heat in new poll”

LEADERS LEAD

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)