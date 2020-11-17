By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 11/18/20 BIG STORY Voter Registration: The Facts From January 2019, till October 19,2020, a little over 600,000 people registered Republican in California. This is without a California Republican party program.

In the same time period, 1.8 million people, per the Secretary of State, registered as Democrats. This is WITH a Democrat Party program

That means the Democrats registered three times the number of people the GOP did in two years.

Question: Can we afford another two years of such registration “victories”?

Assemblymember James Gallagher, a Yuba City Republican: “The governor and state bureaucrats can color-code counties and change rules as they go, but … we are all free people who can exercise our freedom responsibly. … I don’t think you should close your business, church or school. I would encourage you to keep them open.” HAVES AND HAVE NOTS — “For many Californians, the pandemic marks the end of ‘barely making it,’’ by the Mercury News’ Laurence Du Sault: “Home to 166 billionaires who made over $235 billion since the beginning of the pandemic, the Golden State also has the nation’s highest poverty rate: 17.2% percent when adjusted for the cost of living, according to a recent Census Bureau analysis.” — “California loves the arts. But its new gig law could decimate theater,” by the SF Chronicle’s Lily Janiak and Carolyn Said: “Already reeling from catastrophic revenue losses due to the pandemic, theaters will face a drastic increase in expenses — at least 30 percent of annual budgets, according to many estimates — when they reopen, as they must turn actors, stagehands, technicians, costume makers and musicians into employees to comply with California’s new gig-work law, AB5.”

No one is riding the BART. San Fran has closed down, this is a system that is no longer needed, except by the unions and special interests. How many more billions will go into this dying transportation system servicing a dying town?

L.A. mayor Garcetti wants you to be paranoid. He believes everyone outside your home is out ot KILL you. Yet Eric goes to work each day with people he believes will kill him. Hypocrite.

Mayor Garcetti says that you should assume that every single person you see outside your household is infectious. He said that LA has never been in a more dangerous position during this pandemic than where we are right now. He did not offer specifics, other than surge of cases.

LEADERS LEAD

