By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Photo courtesy of DonkeyHotey, flickr

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 11/23/20

NEWS: Last week I announced my campaign to run for Chair of the California Republican Party. If you are a delegate, please go to my website and endorse my candidacy. As always you can reach me at 805-795-1271

To endorse go here.

BIG STORY OF THE DAY: “I rise this morning in defense of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who recently defied his own idiotic COVID edicts as he partied at one of the few restaurants that’s not yet been forced out of business. … Gov. Newsom’s night of partying should be a wakeup call for every American. … This crisis has revealed that fools abound in public office and that a fool in office can quickly become a petty tyrant. And that leads us back to Gov. Newsom.” Republican California Rep. Tom McClintock addressing the House of Representatives Thursday, via C-SPAN.

TALKING POINTS

A great song and paody about missing Thanksgiving: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2863988393832150 Guv Nuisance exempted entertainment from the curfew and other rules. Bette Midler is given more freedom than you. Yet, she is having an emotional and mental breakdown-she needs meds and hospitalization:

Bette Midler: Trump Will Execute Six More..People On Death Row Because 258,000

‘Isn’t Enough’

Breitbart Entertainment, by Ben Kew Original Article

Posted by Imright — 11/22/2020 10:02:30 PM Post Reply

Far-left actress and singer Bette Midler says President Donald Trump will execute six more people on death row before the end of his presidency insisting that the 258,000 people who’ve died from the coronavirus “isn’t enough” for a “sadist” like him. “The repulsive ugly vindictive nature of the most vomitous (her spelling) elected official in US history, #DonaldTrump

continues his scorched earth policy: #undermininBiden [sic],” wrote Midler. “AND he’ll execute 6 people currently on #DeathRow; the sadist in him must be floating on air. 258,000 dead isn’t enough.” (Tweet)

.Honest elections in California? Soros helped trun them via Democrats.

Harris worked with Soros front so Californians could ‘vote safe’

PressCalifornia.com, by Staff Original Article

Posted by TipperMart — 11/22/2020 1:52:27 PM Post Reply

Two prominent California Democrats have ties with a George Soros funded election organization. Sen. Kamala Harris, presumptive Vice-President elect, is one. Several years ago, a top aide of hers laid the groundwork to giving the organization a foothold in the state. Another is Secretary of State Alex Padilla, who is in charge of California elections. He along with other state elections administrators have pledged to use guidelines established by the “Vote Safe” project, which George Soros paid for. Perhaps more troubling, the group may influence audits or recounts of votes in California and battleground states.

LEADERS LEAD

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)