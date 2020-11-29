By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 11/30/20

Here is a fun song about the corrupt, hypocrite—Guv Nuisance. Help make it go viral.

Gavin the Governor – Sing-a-long – RECALL GAVIN NEWSOM – Christmas Song #MAGA by LEAH (link below)

BIG STORY

Democrats want to scare you our of Thanksgiving, Christmas and living. You must isolate yourself from others, stay home, not work or give your kids an education. To Democrats, living will kill you!

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “We know it’s not easy to say ‘no’ and it’s not easy to say ‘no’ to loved ones. … Just be really clear that the ‘no’ is a ‘no’, and it’s important.” California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly repurposes Nancy Reagan’s anti-drug mantra in urging Californians to cut down on Thanksgiving guest lists.

TWEET OF THE DAY: Rep. @TedLieu: “There will be people who travel for Thanksgiving dinner, contract the virus and die before Christmas. If you or your loved ones want to take that risk, make sure your wills, living wills and insurance documents are in order.”

TALKING POINTS

Jon Fleischman caught this on Facebook—and thought is was a sick joke. Guv Nuisance has closed down California business and killed millions of jobs—plus closing our schools and churches. Now he puts out what will count as the sickness statement ever.

Gavin Newsom @GavinNewsom

Today is Small Business Saturday. California is home to over 4 million small businesses. This holiday season, shop safe and shop local to help support our economy and the over 7 million workers that help keep our small businesses going.

You can’t make these stories up, The mentally limited Joe Biden is going to inhabit his administration with known supporters of terrorism, corrupt officials, incompetent officials and cronies that use government to make money. At the same time the media is doing “hard stories” about Biden—including reading the min of his dogs. No seriously, with his selling of the U.S. jobs and economy to China, taking money from the corrupt in Russia, Ukraine and China, the best the media can do is an in depth study of the mind if his dogs.

‘Pet Psychic’ Says She Communicated

Telepathically With Biden’s Dogs. The

Daily Beast Runs With It.

The Daily Beast published a lengthy story on Friday about Beth Lee-Crowther, a so-called “pet psychic” who claims to have communicated telepathically with Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s two pet dogs.According to The Daily Beast, Lee-Crowther says her “mind-to-mind communication” with Biden’s two dogs occurred on a British television show, when she was presented with a picture of them. The pet psychic said that the two dogs proceeded to give her insight into Biden as a person and how he would govern the country as president. “The very first thing I got was that they were both very excited about moving to the White House,”

Joe Biden cabinet picks are setting presidency

up to be ‘Swamp Things 2’

John freakin’ Kerry. Again. After a summer of discontent driven in part by protests against racial injustice and in part by the not-altogether-unrelated desire of a great many Americans to be rid of Donald Trump, Joe Biden has responded to his party’s call for sweeping social change by taking a deep dive into the Ivy League trash heap and coming up with the pale desiccated carcass of John Kerry, the man whose chiseled face appears next to the entry for “mediocrity” in the American political dictionary. Kerry is leading a parade of familiar faces, a hack pack if ever there were one.

LEADERS LEAD

