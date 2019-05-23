By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views 5/24/19

Top of the News: On May 7, 2019 a complaint was filed with the FPPC in regard to the California Republican Leadership Fund and the Alameda County Republican Central Committee. In 2017 the Fund was found guilty by the FPPC for violations of the State finance laws. Now they are basically being charged with the same violations—only different counties are involved in the alleged 2017-18 violations. The Counties are Los Angeles, Orange and Alameda—and the “agreement” also list the California Republican Party.

Per the FPPC, Alameda County asked for an extension for the required response. We will be watching this carefully. The case number is COM-05032019-00956. The case complaint lays out the issues and monies involved.

What is wrong with San Fran” Here are the numbers: “In a time of scarce consensus, everyone agrees that something has rotted in San Francisco,” writes Karen Heller in a Washington Post talker.

“ Tech isn’t what everyone talks about in San Francisco. It’s money. Real estate, income inequality, $20 salads, the homeless, adult children unable to move out, non-tech workers unable to move in.”

It "has the lowest percentage of children, 13.4 percent, of any major American city, and is home to about as many dogs as humans under the age of 18."

Mark June 16, 2019 on your calendar. That is the four your anniversary of the Donald Trump announcement he was going to run for President. This June 16 will be his official kick off to the campaign. The HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS column will keep you up to date on the California Trump campaign. Rallies, volunteer events and more.

From Dan Morain, CalMatters, 5/23/19: Hoping to unseat the person who unseated him, Republican Sen. Ling Ling Chang, in 2020, (Josh) Newman hit on an idea: hand out free ice cream sandwiches, he told me over coffee.

To that end, he:

Went onto Craig’s List.

Craig’s List. Bought a food truck for $18,000 in campaign money.

for $18,000 in campaign money. Made sure the freezer works.

Once he settles on the logo, he and his campaign staff will be parking the truck where people gather in Senate District 29, handing out ice cream sandwiches with Newman for Senate stickers affixed to the outside.

Ice cream sandwiches are cheaper than mailers, and more useful.”

TO THE VOTERS OF THIS SENATE DISTRICT: BEWARE OF STRANGERS THAT RAISE YOUR TAXES AND HOPE YOU FORGET ABOUT IT BY TAKING A FREE ICE CREAM CONE. Bizarre.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Toms”. This column is named in her honor.)