By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Fellow conservatives: . I am running for the CAGOP Chair position. Since social media will play an important part of this election, I have a Facebook Group dedicated to my candidacy. My Facebook Group is open to the public and anyone can read the posts or comments. I will provide information about my background and position regarding the third-party status our current CAGOP leadership has delivered to us. Today starts the “campaign of bold colors” Governor Ronald Reagan 1976 speech. Here is the link to join my Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/206236247568777

Thank you,

Steve Frank

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 12/04/20

BIG STORY

Another victim of the COVID/government effort to kill the economy and many industries is the movie theaters of America. They have been closed for eight months. None can exist on 25% capacity and NO popcorn or other goodies sales. On December 12 a new Godfather’s movie will be coming to a theater near you—except the theaters will not be open. This is a movie being released, so it can quickly go to cable and streaming platforms. Looks like the virus has quicken the pace of ending movie theaters.

Will you go to the movies, pay $12-14 for a seat, $5 for a medium sized soda and $4.50 for a few kernels of popcorn? Watch the theaters die as quickly as restaurants died in California. How many people will this put out of work?

TALKING POINTS

The person responsible for this and $600 million more going to people who should not receive unemployment checks is Julie Su. She is the first choice of the mentally limited Joe Biden for Secretary of Labor. She could get a promotion by wasting one billion dollars of California unemployment funds!

UNEMPLOYMENT FRAUD — “California’s prisoner unemployment fraud now estimated at $400 million, officials say,” by the LA Times’ Patrick McGreevy: “The new total is nearly three times the $140 million in claim payments estimated last week by a group of nine district attorneys across California and a federal prosecutor.”

How are we getting through the totalitarian measures of Guv Nuisance? We are smoking marijuana instead of revolting against Sacramento. We are too mellow for a fight! Sad, we are frying our brains while government is killing our future.

— “California Marijuana Sales Are ‘Very Strong’ Despite Coronavirus, State Officials Say,” by Marijuana Moment’s Kyle Jaeger: The state Legislative Analyst’s Office said ‘cannabis tax revenues grew rapidly in 2018 and 2019’ — and that growth ‘has accelerated in 2020’ amid the COVID-19 outbreak.”

L.A. Mayor Garcetti is clear—he wants his city to totally close down. No data on curfews, lockdowns or masks working. Now he has decided that killing the town will “purify” it. Will the people of Los Angeles revolt against their execution by the Mayor. Close the town and you kill the town. Garcetti is working with Newsom to assure we stay in an economic Depression.

Garcetti issues stronger warning to Angelenos: ‘Hunker down … cancel everything’

KABC-TV [Los Angeles, CA], by Jory Rand & Staff Original Article

Posted by NorthernDog — 12/3/2020 9:18:58 AM Post Reply

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is again asking Angelenos to cancel all non-essential activities and “hunker down” as the city experiences a dangerous surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The city revised its “Targeted Safer at Home Order” late Wednesday. While the new restrictions and allowable activities mirror those issued by Los Angeles County last week, the language and messaging is far stronger than before. ”Subject only to the exceptions outlined in this Order, all persons living within the City of Los Angeles are hereby ordered to remain in their homes,” the mayor’s order states.

TWEET OF THE DAY: Jon Fleishman @FlashReport: “If I were on the California Parole Board my first question of staff would be whether the person seeking parole had fraudulently claimed unemployment payments from the state. If the answer was yes I would take that as a sign that the inmate is not ready to be back in society.”

LEADERS LEAD

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)