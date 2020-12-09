Heard on the TOM TOMS

By

Fellow conservatives: . I am running for the CAGOP Chair position. Since social media will play an important part of this election, I have a Facebook Group dedicated to my candidacy. My Facebook Group is open to the public and anyone can read the posts or comments. I will provide information about my background and position regarding the third-party status our current CAGOP leadership has delivered to us. Today starts the “campaign of bold colors” Governor Ronald Reagan 1976 speech. Here is the link to join my Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/206236247568777

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 12/04/20

Confused? What does this mean?

As he continues his press tour for a potential run for governor, Faulconer told the L.A. Times’ George Skelton that he voted for President Donald Trump. In 2016, Faulconer told NBC San Diego he could “never vote for Trump” because “his divisive rhetoric is unacceptable.”

One LAUSD school has LOST 70% of its students. Will the district get honest with the public about enrollment and attendance in the hundreds of others schools they control?

— “Students missing: A South LA high school confronts pandemic’s heavy toll ,” by CalMatters’ Ricardo Cano: “By the first week of October, several classes at the Communication and Technology School had more than 70% of their students failing. Many were not logging in. The dropout rate had noticeably increased from prior years, particularly among newcomer students. Technology problems — from weak wifi signals to broken iPads — plagued more than half the student body.”

Scam artist L.A. Mayor Garcetti is claiming headlines by telling half truths. Using Federal tax dollars he is going to “save” renters in L.A. They could receive a total of $1400. In most cases that is not even a month’s rent. So what are they going to do for the next 5-6 months the city is shut down?

GARCETTI’S PLAN — “Our stimulus plan will rescue renters,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Kairos CEO Ankur Jain opine for CNN: “Among a bipartisan coalition of mayors and local legislators, we’re pushing forward with a Renter Stimulus Plan, which would unlock a $45 billion stimulus at the local level — an average of nearly $1,400 per American renter.”

Planning n visiting family or friends and stay overnight? Either you sleep on their couch or you sleep in your car. Newsom has shut down hotels and motels in California for tourists and visitors. From Scott Lays NOONER, 12/7/20”

“Lodging: During this morning’s update, Governor Newsom made clear that hotels and other lodging reservations are only to be accepted or honored in Stay At Home counties for essential workers or for quarantine/isolation. No leisure travel stays are allowed.”

Newsom, Garcetti, SF Mayor Breed are not the only hypocrites in California.

These California lawmakers distanced for work. Then they shared dinner at a Sacramento restaurant

For their swearing-in session on Monday, Assembly leaders moved their house from the state Capitol to the Golden 1 Center to make sure lawmakers were appropriately spaced. COVID-19 safety concerns meant that families and guests were excluded from the event.

Just hours later, however, five California state Assembly members dined together outside at a Sacramento restaurant.

Assembly members Adrin Nazarian, D-West Toluca Lake, Chad Mayes, I-Rancho Mirage, Tasha Boerner Horvath, D-Encinitas, Marc Levine, D-Marin County, and Chris Ward, D-San Diego, along with Mayes’ fiancée, attended a dinner Monday evening

Is the COVID vaccine so dangerous that non white people should NOT be mandated to take it? Why force it only on white people?

Andrea Widburg: Cornell exempts non-white students from its flu vaccine requirement

https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/12/cornell_exempts_nonwhite_students_from_its_flu_vaccine_requirement.html

THIRD TIME’S A CHARM?— “Christy Smith files to run again in CA-25,’’ by the Signal’s Tammy Murga: Her statement of candidacy was submitted on Nov. 20, joining dozens of others who have already filed to run in various state congressional districts in the election two years from now, according to the Federal Election Commission’s website.

Between now and then there will be redistricting, the Democrats will continue registering voters, while the current GOP leadership has no plans for voter registration. Marcia won by 339 votes. Watch this one carefully. I actually thought Katie Hill was going to run again for this seat.

