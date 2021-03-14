By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 3/15/21

BIG STORY

L.A. Dodgers ENDORSE Gavin Newsom for Governor. Will they report this as an in-kind donation? From Scott Lays “The Nooner, 3/13/21:

“STATE OF THE STATE: Politico’s Jeremy B. White looks at how Governor Newsom’s speech at Dodger Stadium was paid for.

Gov. Gavin Newsom relied on $80,000 from a donor-connected foundation, along with complimentary use of Dodger Stadium, to deliver a splashy State of the State speech this week that offered a defense against a mounting recall effort.”

Of course as Governor he controls how many people get to see a Dodger game live. Is there a side deal for them” Will they get special consideration? Who will investigate this? When will the Dodger donation show up in the FPPC reports? Will the California Republican Party continue to ignore this—and normalize similar donations to Newsom? Corruption? Expect different?

RECALL-MANIA

The people of California have had enough bigots, haters and supporters of criminals in office. Instead of waiting for the next election, the voters want to send a message. RECALL

Gavin Newsome for crimes against the people of California LA DA George-Soros-Gascon for supporting criminals and harming cops and innocent citizens San Fran DA Chesa Soros-Boudin for supporting crimins, drug dealer, human traffickers and trying to defund the police La Mesa School Board member—for declaring that opening schools is “akin to slavery”. San Fran School Board –three members for being owned by the owners and keeping the schools closed. Camarillo City Council—two members for being racists—believing only one race counts—do they belong to the KKK of the Left? Sounds like it San Diego, from Voice of San Diego: · Three San Diego Unified parents filed a lawsuit against the district, alleging it has failed to provide in-person learning and to provide students from underserved or disadvantaged communities with equal access to in-person instruction. (City News Service)”

The lawsuit is a waste of time and money. In the end the courts will rule against the parents. Want real results? Start a Recall of the School Board members. That will get their attention and phony technical issues in the courts will not count. Recall—send a message to the unions and the corrupt, we want our schools opened.

If you know of other Recall efforts that have filed, please let me know. How long will it take the lamestream media to pick up on this trend?

TALKING POINTS

At least one industry in being helped by Joe Biden and the Democrats.

“The very atmosphere of firearms anywhere and everywhere restrains evil interference. They deserve a place of honor with all that is good. When firearms go, all goes.” Full Story »

American are homeless, kids not in school, crime is growing, yet the Democrats are making sure criminals, both foreign and domestic are helped. Literally, Harris/Biden and their Democrat friends are making sure prisoners and illegal aliens are help. This is corruption at its worst.

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas says the $1.9 trillion bill passed by Democrats in the House and Senate allocates $1 trillion to non-conoravirus-related relief spending, including payments to noncitizens and incarnated felons. Full Story »

Want an HONEST search engine? Need a search engine that does not discriminate against conservatives or Constitutionalists? GO TO YIPPY.COM This is much better than Google and is not part of the Cancel Culture. As for me, I will only use YIPPY.COM as my search engine.

The Left is really going crazy, has a meltdown due to people going back to normal, whether government likes it or not. From the Federalist:

“

NBC: Wear A Mask While Exercising And Showering. Maybe Even Two Kylee Zempel Capitalizing on people’s fear and impulse to control others, NBC offers suggestions that take absurd CDC guidelines and crank them up to a zany extreme.

Remember the bill by Republicans State Senator Shannon Grove and Senator Jim Nielsen that would cancel debt for water and electricity bills for one year. I contended that this was their attempt to be more like the Democrats, and it is a slippery slope. Here is an article to prove the point: They are doing the work of the Democrat Socialists of America

Socialist students admit student loan cancellation isn’t the end game. It’s ALL debt.

LEADERS LEAD

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)