HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

QUESTION OF THE WEEK: Which GOP candidate for office in 2022 had a sham divorce for the purpose of hiding assets? Both the ex-husband and ex-wife are still living together in the family home, the home they lived in before the “divorce”. Is it possible that the DA in the County is now investigating the “divorce” and the real purpose of it as an offense?

Placer County has approximately 400,000 in population.

Los Angeles Count has over 10 million in population

At last Wednesday’s Placer County Republican Party meeting approximately 150 people showed up in person

At the last Los Angeles County Republican Party meeting approximately 80 people “showed up” at a ZOOM meeting.

What is the difference?

Placer County loves to grow its activists and supporters. They welcome all registered Republicans to their meetings

The Los Angeles Republican Party does not want to grow. It did not have a candidates for 12 legislative districts, does not have a voter registration effort, is openly run by one person—NOT the Chair—and does not allow anybody who is not a member or alternate of the Committee to attend—even the ZOOM meetings. Plus, if you ask too many of the wrong questions, there will be a technical problem and you will be shut out of the meeting. When they had face to face meetings, asking the wrong question could get you kicked out of the meeting.

Which model is best? Open and inviting, or closed like the Politburo? Placer is a vibrant committee led by Mark Wright. LAGOP is a dead committee, officially chaired by Richard Sherman.

Why is the California Republican party dead? Because the largest county for registered Republicans in the nation is dead. BTW, the LAGOP “supported” Jessica Patterson. Placer County supported me for CRP Chair.

The California Republican Party decides to use failed technology to hold a convention and elect officers. Many people were unable to vote due to failure of the system. In fact, the election for Chair of County Chairs, normally a secret ballot, had to be a voice vote, since the technology system totally failed. The Democrats have proven to be smarter than Republican in holding elections. They are doing their California Democrat Party officers election by MAIL—no hackable, failed technology for them.

From Scott Lays “The Nooner”, 3.15/21:

Ballots for the California Democratic Party virtual convention go out March 24 and Hicks is seeking reelection. Ballots must be returned by April 21. The only challenger to Hicks’s effort for reelection is former Superintendent of Public Instruction Delaine Eastin. Any other candidates for offices have until Friday to file.

Two days a week, 2.5 hours day and Gavin Newsom calls that the “re-opening” of education in California. From CalMatters morning newsletter 3/17/21:

“But the fight over how far apart students’ desks should be spaced is really a fight over what constitutes school “reopening.” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that 9,000 of the state’s 11,000 schools have already reopened or will soon — but the Alameda County elementary school at which he spoke will only have kids on campus for two days a week, 2.5 hours at a time.”

Our government schools have been closed to education for a year—with at least another several months to go—if they ever are allowed to really open. Another reason to Recall the corrupt Gov. Newsom, killer of education.

OPPORTUNITY FOR REAL ACTIVISM!!! I am working closely with the Education Choice Foundation and those trying to put SCHOOL CHOICE on the November, 2022 ballot. I a, looking for county and regional leaders to recommend to the organization. If you would like to get involved and be productive (like those that collected signatures for the Newsom Recall) please contact me at 805-795-1271 or [email protected]. Together we will bring quality, students oriented education to California students, whether Gavin Newsom and the Democrats like it or not. http://www.californiaschoolchoice.org/

THIS IS THE ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE CLOSING OF SCHOOLS IN CALIFORNIA. HOW WILL YOU CELEBRATE THE SECOND YEAR OF SCHOOL CLOSINGS?

Not mentioned in this Politico article is the assist the Chair of the California Republican Party and at her insistence, the Board of Directors, took away the GOP nominees endorsement, then smeared him in the media—and NEVER allowed him to defend himself. This seat was NOT won by the Democrats. Patterson gave it away—the GOP’er still got 43% of the vote, even though he was opposed by both the Democrat AND Republican Parties

“HARDER’S HIT — “This California Democrat’s survival in 2020 could provide a road map for party in Congress,” by the SF Chronicle’s Tal Kopan: Josh Harder “and those who know him credit his success to focusing on issues that matter to his district and efforts at bipartisanship. Democrats hope he can serve as a model for their candidates in next year’s midterms, which historically are rough for the president’s party.”

