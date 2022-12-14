By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS 12/15/22

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 12/15/22

VERY BIG STORY!!!!

This is from Politico:

“PAGING RONNA McDANIEL — HARMEET DHILLON (@pnjaban) : “Had a wonderful call today w/key figures in the conservative movement, who were very supportive of my RNC chair candidacy based on my record, despite increasingly desperate and anonymous/unsourced hit pieces being circulated by hmmm I wonder who doesn’t want an RNC vendor audit?!”

I totally agree—the RNC needs a vendor audit.

But, the California Republican Party has been losing for years, using the same vendors—maybe Harmeet Dhillion will ask for a vendor audit for the CRP—why not?

(PAGING JESSICA PATTERSON) could this be why Patterson supports McDaniel—because SHE does not want an audit of the CRP?

TALKING POINTS

Attorney Tim O’Reilly, the gavel holder of the LAGOP is begging conservatives to have lunch with him next week. He wants to explain why is he one of them and will do lots of things they want politically within the LAGOP. Will he have “Andy Give me Candy” with him?

Of course they know that Tim can only do what “Andy Give a Candy” allows him to do.

For instance, is Tim going to denounce “Andy Give me Candy” for his barring Republicans from the December 10 meeting? (Remember at the Regional VP meeting in Sacramento in 2021 “Andy Give me Candy” also barred Republicans from attending that meeting—is he the political strategist for the GOP or is he a bouncer/enforcer?

Will Tim get rid of Andy Give me Candy, as he whispered prior to the December 10 meeting? BTW, did Andy allow you to make that promise—which you have since broke?

As I have in the past, I am willing to allow Andy G to explain his actions in my newsletter—explain kicking out GOP’ers from meetings, promoting the violation of the State Election Code, and all the other transgressions. Andy, send me an email and I will publish it. Until then, readers should know that YOU agree with all my analysis of your actions. Oh, in L.A. County Andy is known as “Andy Give me Candy”—he will tell potential candidates or LAGOP members “do as I say and the world is yours”—or words to that affect. Of course his word is as trustworthy as those of Joe Biden, as folks have found out.

The folks that gave you Biden, protected the Cokehead Hunter Biden, lied about COVID, masks and vaccines, now show that are after the safety of your children—and like Disney, do not like kids.

Tech industry group sues to block California children’s safety law — The tech industry group Netchoice on Wednesday sued to block a landmark California law that requires tech companies to adopt new policies to protect children and their privacy online, in the latest legal salvo over the future of social media regulation. Cat Zakrzewski in the Washington Post$ — 12/14/22

More San Fran corruption—a truly Third World city.

Real estate tycoon active in Bay Area, downtown San Jose is detained in England — Zhang Li, a principal executive with Z&L Properties and co-chairman and chief executive officer of Guangzhou R&F Properties, has been detained in connection with an investigation into possible kickbacks and bribery involving a project in San Francisco. George Avalos in the San Jose Mercury$ — 12/14/22

