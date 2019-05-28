By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views 5/29/19 BIG STORY OF THE WEEK!! Rumor had it that the California Republican Party was hiring David Carney to run the operation. He met last Thursday with Chiefs of Staff for the Assembly and State Senate. In a message to a California political activist over the past weekend Carney said he was going to give “advice” to the Caucuses. One statement from people in the Capitol was this, “I am putting together a political plan that is sure to get everyone unhappy. If it does that, the plan will work.”

Advice: (Lewis Carroll said free advice is worth the price) The first step is stop the No-Tumpers and those advising voters to vote for our candidates, if they are not voting for Trump to unify the Party or be quiet. The advice to candidates NOT to mention Trump is a red flag to Trump supporters NOT to support Republican candidates and bullet vote—for President and on the Propositions. A sure loser for the California GOP.

Who is David Carney? From Wikipedia: https://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php/David_Carney

David M. Carney (b. 1959), often quoted in news stories as “Dave Carney,” is a Hancock, New Hampshire-based political consultant to Republican 527 groups, candidates, and office holders. He is currently the chief political advisor to Texas governor Rick Perry“[1][2] Carney is also the former political director for President George H.W. Bush.[3] Some have observed that Carney is “a master at the bare-knuckle politics that put former associates like Lee Attwater and Roger Ailes on the map.”

As you can tell, this is an old resume. The big point is that he was the Political Director for Pres. George H.W. Bush. That tells me that Carney will be back in the State, in 2023 with a candidate for President. Watch our Caucuses, if they take his advice, to be more sharp in their approach to the 2020 elections and issues.

It took the Election Integrity Project CA to take action against illegal voters on the California voting rolls. Last week I published a story showing Judicial Watch is looking to sue California for ballot harvesting. Now this, from 5/23/19 Facebook page of Mark Meuser:

“Today I sent a letter to the state of California demanding that they obey Federal Law and check the citizenship of potential voters before they put them on the voter rolls. If they do not fix the problem in 90 days my firm will be suing the State of CA.”

Yet the leadership responsible for protecting us, the California Republican party is on the sidelines. Glad we have citizen/activists willing to do the work of the Party.

Looks like John Cox is back? He has announced an effort to reach “independent” voters.

Costa has seen two candidates take the plunge against him. Republican Kevin Cookingham, a former Clovis Unified Educator, and Democrat Kim Williams, a former Foreign Service Officer, have jumped in to take on Costa from both the right and left, respectively.



Meanwhile, Nunes is facing a challenge from Democrat Dary Rezvani, a management consultant for PriceWaterhouseCoopers in San Francisco. ((h/t the Sun) Thanks to Scott Lay and his “Nooner” newsletter we know this:

Trinity Lake: 97% of capacity, 113% of historical average

Lake Shasta: 98% of capacity, 114% of historical average

Lake Oroville: 97% of capacity, 115% of historical average

Folsom Lake: 95% of capacity, 115% of historical average

Somebody needs to tell Guv Newsom and the Sacto Democrats, we have water for the people and farmers—now let them have it. Over the past couple of weeks we had so much water, the State, instead of recharging groundwater, allowed the excess water to flow into the ocean! Socialist prefer high prices and rationed water. Won’t the media or some office holder start yelling about this abuse of a needed resource?

John Cox appears to be back—he is now promoting an effort to get Independent Voters to support conservative values. Many already do, but do not want to be a member of a part where Leadership tells candidates to ignore Trump—and GOP legislators vote for higher taxes. Instead, folks are leaving the GOP to support individual candidates they trust.

From his email promoting the effort:

“Last week I joined Fox Television in Sacramento to talk about my effort to C.H.A.N.G.E. CA, also known as Citizens for Honest and Non-Partisan Government Effectiveness. This organization is connecting and engaging with independent California voters like never before and talking to them about issues like affordability, housing, safety, healthcare and those kitchen-table issues impacting every Californian’s daily life. “

The crunch comes on June 30, to see if this is real or Memorex—will a good sum of money be put into this effort—or is it an means of keeping himself relevant. Time and money will see. We will be watching the FPPC reports.

