By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 4/4/21

BIG NEWS FOR CALIFORNIA POLITICAL REVIEW!!

Starting April 11, on KAB radio 790, Los Angeles from 4-5 pm Jim Lacy, Publisher of the California Political Review—long time state and national conservative leader, along with Dan Romano will host a show discussing State and national policy and politics. Congrats to Jim and Dan.

BIG STORY

The Los Angeles Lakers have a slavery supporter, criminal promoter and open racist as a member of the Team. While I do not approve of the Cancel Culture, LeBron James a multi-millionaire is sending the wrong signal to children and the community.

James likes playing basketball in China—in fact has multi-million dollar endorsement deals with Communist Chinese companies—while the government has millions of Muslims in slave labor camps. James has no problem with going to Cuba to watch spring training baseball games in that totalitarian nation. While Janes has bodyguards to protect him, he wants the police defunded—so YOU have no protection.

But, he is adamant, the people of Georgia should not be allowed honest elections—like they do not have in his favorite nations of Cuba and China. He may have a great jump shot, but his moral compass does not exist—he is part of the reason—and a leader—in the new Fascist Era in America. As for me, I do not watch promoters of slavery, racism or crime.

LeBron James, Liberal Elites Celebrate After

MLB Takes All-Star Game from Georgia

Breitbart Sports, by Warner Todd Huston Original Article

Posted by Imright — 4/3/2021 8:51:56 AM Post Reply

On Friday, Major League Baseball decided to take its All-Star Game away from Atlanta’s Truist Park in response to the state’s new voter integrity law. Liberal supporters exploded with delight after the MLB announcement. MLB released its statement after one p.m. on Friday: (Tweet) Unsurprisingly, the baseball player’s union supported the move. After all, they had already been pushing for it. (Tweet) Many in the world of sports jumped on the bandwagon to congratulate the league: (Tweets/Video) Other leftists also went wild in support of the league’s move: (Tweets)

TALKING POINTS

Congressman Mike Garcia in the 25CD now has two major Democrat opponents. Christy Smith, who ran as a “moderate” Democrat in 2020 and lost in both the Special Election and the November election to Garcia is running again. She has numerous major Democrat endorsers—both state and national. Now the Socialist/Democrat Simi Valley City Councilwoman Ruth Luevenues is running—as an activist in the Democrat Socialist of America—who have won numerous seats in the State Democrat Party and running candidates against many Establishment Democrats. The DSA took over the Nevada Democrat Party and could do the same in California. Watch this race against Garcia—you will see the explosion of the Democrat Party. The good news is that this will cause the VICTORY of Garcia in the November 2022 election.

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/forms/H2CA25200/1507092?fbclid=IwAR1SD0JBmy0HP6OeckdpEAembtenD3eZzCDxJVM3-ffyEznoi9IdqEIHSzA

OMAR NAVARRO WATCH . I thought after Omar got out of the San Fran jail, where he was given three meals a day and a cot for six months, he would stay out of trouble. He went to the San Fran Graybar Hotel was stalking. Arrested, given bail, then within hours of release he stalked again—the judge kept him in jail for six months.

Today is a BIG day for Omar—after 90 days in an L.A. County jail, he is being released today. His crime? He was caught stalking again and making criminal threats—this time it was a felony.

The great news is that he is still running for Congress, against Maxine Waters. His GOP opponent is Joe Collins—the man accused by the County of San Diego of fathering four children by three women and refusing to pay child support—even with that the broken California Republican Party Board of Directors endorsed him against Waters last year (though they KNEW he was being charged as a deadbeat Dad)—over Omar (what a choice). Why is the GOP in California and especially in Los Angeles such a disaster—Collins vs. Navarro for Congress!

LACKLAND AFB, TX—Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has directed all branches of the military to step up diversity efforts when it comes to working dogs in canine units. For the first time, the military– which has always favored German Shepherds in the past– will admit other breeds such as Chihuahuas and Pomeranians… Read more

Recall Mania hits Shasta County

RECALL training will begin this Thursday April 8th at 6pm at the Church 2570 So. Bonnyview. We need ALL FEET ON DECK for this effort. This is the beginning of the RESTORATION of our rights in Shasta county.

Not only did these three Supervisors lock the citizens out of the Board Chambers, they removed the seats! They spent over $9,000 for plexiglass partitions and Moty and Rickerts have yet to show up in person to a board meeting!

They have voted to limit public comment on agendized items (Brown Act violation)

They supported mandatory flu vaccines for all health care workers. (The workers rose up and defeated this last summer.)

LEADERS LEAD

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)