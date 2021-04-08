By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 4/9/21

ALERT: Sunday, April 11 from 4-5pm on KABC Los Angeles—790—Jim Lacy and Dan Romano will host a live talk show called TAXIFORNIA—and EVERY Sunday.

Here about the nefarious activities in Sacramento, the Recall Mania hitting the State. Find out about upcoming legislation and elections. A show you can not miss!

BIG STORY

We have been told that the California Republican Party will hold a real convention in San Diego September 24-26. No details have been released. But be careful. This may not be a convention that is open to all delegates. Gov. Newsom has said he will open the State on June 15, without restrictions—then he announced restrictions. To have a large gathering (no definition of what that number is) you will have to show a recent COVID test result that is negative—or proof of vaccination. That, even though the FDA has NOT approved a single vaccine. NONE.

Will the CRP adopt the Republican National Committee “rule”? If so, many delegates will be ineligible to attend—though there will be NO scientific proof that a test result matters or that a vaccine works—as of last Friday the CDC reported 2249 deaths and at least 104 miscarriages.

This could be a way to keep conservatives from the convention. This is from HOTLINENJ, 4/7/21:

“· PASSPORT POLITICS. “The RNC is requiring attendees of the party’s spring donor retreat in Florida to get tested for the coronavirus and submit proof of a negative result as a condition for gaining entry to the event.” ( Washington Examiner )

TALKING POINTS

This is why you run a candidate in EVERY race. Congrats to San Diego County Republican Chair Paula Whitsell for strongly supporting Marco Contreras for Assembly in the 79th AD in the special election. He received 33% of the vote—and was second in fund raising! Los Angeles County GOP can learn a lot from San Diego. In the 2020 election Chair Richard Sherman allowed 12 legislative seats to go unchallenged by the Republicans. In the soon to be held special election in the 54th AD, Sherman again has refused to challenge the Democrats. Why does Los Angeles County have a Republican Party if they are NOT going to run candidates for every seat?

SAN DIEGO SPECIAL: The latest as of this morning in the contest to fill San Diego’s vacant 79th Assembly District seat: Democrat Akilah Weber was in position to win outright and avoid a runoff with Republican Marco Contreras . Weber was in the lead with 52.1 percent, Contreras following with 33.3 percent and Democrat Leticia Munguia with 8.1 percent. Given that this is a D + 23 seat, there’s likely going to be another Democrat in the Assembly. (From California Playbook/Politico)

The State of Pennsylvania had to be taken to court to get dead people off the voting roles. In California, we know thanks to Election Integrity Project CA that at least 440,000 dead people and people that left the State years ago got live ballots.

What did the California Republican Party do? NOTHING. It did not sue to stop the KNOWN fraud. Months later, it still has not sued—and in a few months statewide ballots will go out for the Recall Special Election. What is the GOP doing to stop the fraud, a second time? So far—NOTHING. Someone needs to remind them that they, not a private non-profit is the primary Party responsible for protecting the voting rights of all Republicans and Californians If it took a court case to get rid of the dead from getting ballots in Pennsylvania, maybe our CRP could do something substantial and responsible.—SUE. We will watch this and every week report on the actions or inactions of the State Party. Why is this important? Because failure to end the practice normalizes sending live ballots to dead people. Can you spell corruption?

Pennsylvania agrees to remove thousands

of dead citizens from voter rolls

Washington Times, by Alex Swoyer Original Article

Posted by Ribicon — 4/7/2021 7:29:45 PM Post Reply

The Pennsylvania Department of State has agreed to remove more than 20,000 dead voters from the state’s voting rolls in a settlement reached with an election-integrity group. The state agreed to compare its voter-registration database with the Social Security Death Index, directing all county election commissioners to remove the names of dead voters. “This marks an important victory for the integrity of elections in Pennsylvania,” said J. Christian Adams, president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, which sued the state in October.(Snip) The lawsuit argued that hundreds of these dead voters showed up with post-death voting credits in 2016 and 2018

LEADERS LEAD

