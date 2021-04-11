By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 4/12/21

HOW TO HANDLE GOVERNMENT ABUSES/ABUSERS: https://twitter.com/i/status/1381041584205131781 Time to stand up to bullies pretending to be government.

BIG STORY

This is from Hotline, 4/9/21. Note the CRP Board member, National Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon is an official part of the Caitlin Jenner for Governor Campaign. Ryan Erwin, years ago was the Executive Director of the California Republican Party . In 2018 he was the consultant/strategist for the “Manchurian Candidate” that ran as a Republican for Lt. Governor, Cole Harris (his campaign funds allegedly came from China via his wife’s family).

“CALIFORNIA: Caitlyn Jenner Brings On Team of GOP Strategists

Former reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner (R) “and her political advisers are gathering at her Malibu home next week to discuss her potential candidacy in the upcoming California gubernatorial recall election.”

YOU BELONG WITH ME. “Jenner has brought aboard a team of seasoned GOP strategists,” including Ryan Erwin, who worked on Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s (R) presidential campaigns, as a general consultant and GOP national committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon as general counsel. Jenner “has also been working with” longtime Republican fundraiser Caroline Wren and former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.

TALKING POINTS

Shocked to see that the Chair of the Shasta County Republican Party has left the GOP. Instead she has decided to join the cult of personality.

Read her email carefully—she is not supporting folks on her committee for their promotion of REPUBLICAN principles and values. Instead, Cathy Kneer is promoting the Cult of Personality—either you support certain people or you can not be a member of the Committee. No free speech, no diversity of IDEAS—just either support a couple of elected officials and a State Chair that does not register voters, does not run candidates for office, takes credit for the work others do without any support or direction from her. Like Moscow and China, Cathy Kneer supports the Cult of Personality—not the values of the Republican Party. Any wonder folks no longer participate with the official Party? The Party has decided it does not want independent thinkers, just drones who do what they are told—even as the Party is diminished.

Did I mention the Shasta County Republican Party had only three people file for the Committee? The rest were “appointed”, so you know no GOP’ers were appointed who were not willing to support the Cult of Personality instead of the Republican Party.—who would run for Central Committee or ask to be a part of it when the Chair says you will support certain people—otherwise leave the room and do not come back.

Then you have GOP County Committees like L.A. and Ventura that hold their meetings in secret and do not allow registered Republicans to even attend unless they are members of the Committee!

I would hope the the Dahles, LaMalfa and Patterson demand Kneer retract and apologize for her email. If they don’t, it shows they are supporting turning the GOP into a Cult of Personality–thanks to the person in the LaMalfa office for alerting me to this email.

Hello,

The Shasta County Republican Central Committee will meet next week on April 15th at the Salvation Army Headquarters.

I want to let you all know that our bylaws have been updated and are being processed as we speak. I believe they will be available by then.

As to the filling of vacancies on the committee, we have to be very careful as there is a faction out there trying to take over Central Committees to change the focus. So, as we get settled, I will be talking with folks to see if their support lies with our Republican Leadership, including Jessica Patterson, Megan Dahle, Brian Dahle and Doug LaMalfa.

I will be sending out an agenda soon.

Thanks,

Cathy Kneer

(sad to see a political Party in America run for the power of a few over the principles of many)

Make sure you are wearing your seat belts—the Recall is going to be a lot of highs and lows, twists and turns. Sure looks like Grenell is going to run—and Jenner needs the publicity to become relevant after the Kardashians banished Jenner from their show and the media. Like Larry Flynt who and for Governor in the 2003 Recall, Jenner has not support, not even his daughters will be helping. Like Kevin Faulconer Jenner has been a “supporter” of Trump and a denouncer of Trump. This is a very expensive publicity stunt—and serious people will make a lot of money from it.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “If Caitlyn Jenner decides to run for California governor in the recall election, I think she would be a very formidable candidate.” Former GOP Rep. Mimi Walters on a potential recall contender to POLITICO.

BONUS QOTD: “I’m telling our donors when I meet with them that this is not a sexy, quick fix like one hyped-up statewide race. … This is a four-year campaign to fix California and to do the long-term reforms that we know we need.” Former Trump official and potential recall contender Richard Grenell on his latest political enterprise, via Fox News’ Tyler Olson.

TWEET OF THE DAY: LA Times scribe @MarkZBarabak on celebrity campaign clout: “If media titillation translated into votes, actor Gary Coleman or porn actress Mary Carey — not Arnold Schwarzenegger — would have been elected governor in California’s 2003 recall.”

All the above quotes came from the California Playbook/Politico.

Looks like Ric Grenell is seriously about suing Registrars of Voters to get them to clean up the voting rolls—and to support educational choice.

On April 18, in the afternoon, in Palm Springs he is holding a fund raiser for FIX CALIFORNIA. The cost to be a top sponsor is $25,000 and a regular sponsor is $10,000 (not a typo). If you would like to participate, contact me and I will send an invitation to you.

.4. The Business Roundtable has created a list of hundreds of firms that have left California or expanded outside of California in the past three years. The name of the web site is “CaliFormners”. Go here to see the list. BTW, it is only a partial list. If a firm allowed it workers to leave the State and telecommute, it is not listed. In many cases firms took their back office operations and moved them to others States—without a press release informing the general public. Go here and see the list. Note most of the companies went to Texas or Florida or Tennessee—NO income tax States and LOW corporation or NO corporation taxes. Some went to Arizona, a low tax State.

THOUGHT OF THE DAY: If illegal aliens do not need a passport to get into the United States, then why would I need a vaccine passport to go to work or the grocery store? Should Biden/Newsom give me money because I do not have a vaccine passport? Biden/Newsom are importing people with the virus! RECALL MANIA hits San Diego—and the Progressives are using it!



From the San Diego Union-Tribune: “he recall campaign against San Diego Councilwoman Dr. Jennifer Campbell has gathered more than 5,000 signatures, putting the effort on pace to meet the 14,421 signatures required by early June.

Leaders of the campaign said Tuesday that the 5,000 signatures they’ve collected have been “vetted” to remove duplicates, illegible signatures and otherwise unusable signatures.

Campobell is a “moderate” Progressives—whatever that means. The Sanders/AOC Progressives do not think she is a good enough Socialist—hence the Recall. My prediction: If they get the signatures, she is gone.

LEADERS LEAD

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)