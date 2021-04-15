By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 4/16/21

Quote of the week—From “Swing State:

TIME MACHINE: 1967 [54 years ago] Author Eric Hoffer: “Up to now, America has not been a good milieu for the rise of a mass movement. “What starts out here as a mass movement ends up as a racket, a cult, or a corporation.”

[thanks, Martin]

BIG STORY

The games people play to end the Republican Party—from within. Instead of growing the party—some county committees like Ventura and Los Angeles keep meetings secret and do not allow registered Republicans interested in getting involved, to attend.

Then you have Yuba, Sutter and Shasta—where to get on the Committee you need to pass a PURITY test—that you support the Cult of Personality, NOT the Republican Party.

See story here about Shasta, Yuba and Sutter. https://rightondailyblog.com/2021/04/cagop-update-shasta-butte-yuba-establishment-franchise-counties-exclusion-game-playing-and-control/

You would expect the Chair of the California Republican Party would be yelling and screaming at the “leaders” of these counties. But this is a Chair that does not do voter registration, does not run candidates for office, smears GOP nominees and does not allow them to defend themselves.

The results of this are clear. In the past two years the Republican registration rose .6%, on a low bae. At the same time the Democrats registration rose 2.9% on a large base. Two more cycles and the Republican Party will be an asterisk in stories and just hecklers to the public.

TALKING POINTS

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti threatened to turn off water and power to businesses HE did not want to be opened. He has allowed a massive crime wave to hit the city, as he defunds the cops. The Dodgers had a game, with only 20% capacity in their 55,000 set stadium. Watch as those present BOO Garcetti and cheer Magic Johnson. Too bad Garcetti can not be Recalled—he is leaving office next year.

See what the people of Los Angeles think of the socialist Democrat Eric Garcetti: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rulDRTSNAuw

Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist, in 2020—for good reason—he supported and protected segregated schools. So, when Biden is compared to the anti-black, anti-Semitic FDR, it is VERY accurate. The Democrat party, with Biden, has gone back to its Jim Crow, KKK roots—and FDR shipping Jews back to Nazi Germany. The bigger question is why Democrat Congressman Clyburn supports a bigot as President—why does Clyburn sell out the black community—oh, the so-called Virus Rescue package–$1.9 trillion, included over $80 million to go to Planned Parenthood to KILL black babies—a genocide, that Clyburn supports, along with Biden.

I hear people talking about Joe Biden all the time comparing him to FDR. FDR’s legacy was not good for Black people.” — House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, Politico, 4/13.

This is why investors and businesses are leaving California—it took SIX YEARS to get a permit to build a hotel in San Diego. The cost of construction has gone up, the cost of attorneys, studies and permits have gone up. You have to be crazy to invest in California.

SDUT: Proposal to build $160M dual-branded hotel on Harbor Island clears hurdle following 6-year effort

Why is the Republican party in California dying (Arnold says it is already dead): The Ventura County Republican Party consists of elected members and ex-officio’s. Each are allowed to appoint the person of their choice as an their alternate—as long as the person is a resident of the County and a registered Republican. One ex-officio (a 2020 legislative nominee) wanted to appoint a political activist. But, the Committee Chair will not allow that person to be an alternate. Why?

Because the owner of the building where the secret meetings (the public is not allowed into the meeting) doesn’t like the lady. So the Chair of the Committee is refusing to allow the ex-officio to make the appointment that is mandated in election law. That is how closed this Committee has become, using excuses to keep legally appointed people from the meetings. You ask why is the GOP dying? Actions like this show the public the GOP is a closed shop, only if you support the right people (like the Chair of Shasta County GOP is demanding) or have the right friends, can you be a participant in the Republican Party. Remember in the last election the Chair of the State Party HOARDED the names and contact information of 42,000 people that wanted to help the Party—neither the nominees nor the Counties got any of those names. In California the Republican Party has become at the top level and in some of the Committee’s a closed shop—learn the handshake or you will not be allowed to join what is left of the GOP in California.

LEADERS LEAD

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)