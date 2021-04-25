HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 4/26/21

NEWS: Congrats to the California Federation of Republican Women. Just got this note:

“The Embassy Suites just lost a CFRW conference (big) because they were going to make us get the vac.” This is what it takes—groups and individuals saying NO to experimental vaccines or being forced to isolate from others if they refuse. Once again Republican Women are leading!

BIG STORY

MICHIGAN GOVERNOR: Much Ado About Nothing

There are conflicting reports on whether RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is considering stepping down to challenge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

Why do we in California care if the RNC Chair runs for Governor of Michigan? Because for several months the anti-Trump people have been trying to find a way to elect one of their own as National Republican Chair—but how do you move aside the current Chair? You do that by offering to help in a race for Governor in her home State. Then the question is who to replace her? Congressman McCarthy is said to be pushing a State Chair that told GOP nominees NOT to mention President Trump

This is the Chair that has normalized dead people and those living in other States to get live California ballot—and has refused to sue to stop this illegal practice. This is the same Chair that tried to get a by-law passed to allow her—not the 1427 delegates, to endorse a GOP candidate for Governor (BTW—she has NEVER denied this). Then tried to get the Executive Committee to do this—half of whom she appointed. Her candidates is the man who said in 2016 “I would, Never, Never, vote for Donald Trump”. This is the CRP Chair who protected the Lincoln Project and its California members from being thrown out of the Party—this gave her the creds for national Anti-Trumpers that she is one of them.

Yes, Jessica Patterson is looking to be the next RNC Chair—thought you should know. I expect many of you will write to your friends who serve on the RNC from around the nation and let them know your thoughts about Patterson being RNC Chair.

TALKING POINTS

· WHERE ART THOU ROMEO. President George W. Bush revealed that he wrote in former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice’s name in the 2020 presidential election. ( People ). This is the same past President who said his big failure as President was NOT to give amnesty to 10 million illegal aliens. I have been asked by several as to my source on the 3500 DEAD due to taking the vaccine. That number comes directly from the CDC. See Below.

The bigger question is this: They are about to mandate a note on the J&J vaccine that in rare occasions the vaccine could cause a blood clot. Yet on the vaccines that have caused 3500 deaths, not a word, nothing. Nor are they telling people that tens of thousands have been hospitalized due to the vaccine. Nor do they tell anyone before taking the vaccine that this is EXPERIMENTAL. So the question is, is the vaccoine working, it it harmful or is it a placebo for the masses?

The CDC publishes a report every Friday–it is now 3486. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html

Reports of death after COVID-19 vaccination

To date, Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has not detected patterns in cause of death that would indicate a safety problem with COVID-19 vaccines.

FDA requires vaccination providers to report any death after COVID-19 vaccination to VAERS.

Reports of death to VAERS following vaccination do not necessarily mean the vaccine caused the death.

CDC follows up on any report of death to request additional information and learn more about what occurred and to determine whether the death was a result of the vaccine or unrelated.

CDC, FDA, and other federal partners will continue to monitor the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

Over 211 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States from December 14, 2020, through April 19, 2021. During this time, VAERS received 3,486 reports of death (0.0016%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine. CDC and FDA physicians review each case report of death as soon as notified and CDC requests medical records to further assess reports. A review of available clinical information including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records revealed no evidence that vaccination contributed to patient deaths. CDC and FDA will continue to investigate reports of adverse events, including deaths, reported to VAERS.

This is what it takes to end the Progressive Democrat systemic racism in America.

Bar owner refuses to show NBA games until LeBron James is ‘Expelled’

Trending Views, by Frank Bojazi Original Article

Posted by Drastic — 4/24/2021 6:26:23 PM Post Reply

That LeBron James anti-cop tweet didn’t sit well with a bar owner in Cincinnati who now refuses to show another NBA game until the baller is expelled. The bar is called Linnie’s Pub and the owner posted the anti-LeBron James message on Facebook that said, “If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don’t come to Linnie’s Pub. We will not air them until Lebron James has been expelled from the NBA.” This all started when LeBron James posted an anti-cop message showing the Columbus police officer who shot Ma’Khia Bryant as she appeared to lunge at another girl with a knife.

This is how you push the middle class out of California—you raise the cost of electricity, gas for cars, water and sewer rates. Government either creates more poverty in a State that already has 12 million living in poverty or you leave to save yourself, your family and your business.

Paso Robles City Council approves 63% sewer rate increase

Posted: 24 Apr 2021 12:46 PM PDT

The Paso Robles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to raise sewer rates by approximately 60% for average users over the next four years. The City Council approved a phased-in approach, with sewer rates increasing for average users by 24% on July 1 and then by 7% on April 1 of 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. […]

LEADERS LEAD

