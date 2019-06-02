By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 6/3/19 www.capoliticalreview.com

THE BIG STORY: Thanks to the FPPC, the following is public record. From January 1, 2019 to May 18, 2019 the California Republican Party raised $1.7 million, compared to $7.8M for the Democrats in the same period. As of 5/18/19, per the report made by the CRP to the FPPC, Cash On Hand is $343.181.38 according to the 460 summary page for the report ending May 18, 2019. The Democrat ending balance was $11.7 million. Apparently, this does not include the money in the Federal account, which may be reaching $1,000,000 for the GOP. But that money can only be used for Congressional races and as a part of paying for voter registration.

Former Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) announced in a tweet that he’s joined the cannabis company BudTrader.com “as a shareholder and advisory board member” so he can “continue the fight for cannabis legalization on a national level.” (Twitter)

The California Apartment Association spent $280,000 on lobbying in the first quarter of 2019, and donated $25,000 to the California Democratic Party last week. The California Association of Realtors spent $417,000 on lobbying in the first quarter. The Realtors Association donated $610,000 to the California Democratic Party and $300,000 to the California Republican Party so far in 2019 Recently the California Republican Party sent a request to all delegates. 1) send a photo of high gas prices and they will publish the results. 2) asking each delegate to register just one voter (that would mean a total registration drive of under 1400). Looking forward to seeing the results. So far No response to the registration effort (from inside the CRP!). SLO GOP Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham was the only Republican to vote for the Democrat bill to put a moratorium (ending) charter schools. Thanks to the leadership of the GOP in the State Senate, and some Democrats joining them, the bill was halted in the Senate. As for Cunningham, his vote is being rewarded by the charter school leadership in the State—they will support or run a Democrat against him. The big question is whether the teachers union will support him or will they hang him out to dry? Found this: CA26 (Santa Barbara): added attorney/mother Ronda Baldwin-Kennedy (R) – likely Dem – challenge to Julia Brownley (D) In 2018, Kennedy ran for the State Assembly, as a “conservative”. Unknown to many she tried to get the endorsement of Willie Brown! Yes, that Willie Brown, close friend of Kamala Harris. Will the NRCC take this race seriously? In 2018 the Assembly Caucus provided her with all her resources. This is 2020. (disclosure: After the 2018 primary helped her by creating a ground game and acting as a advisor—know her well—looking to see who else files) The internal War between the Revolutionary Socialists and the run of the Mill Socialists—those that can be supported by Republicans like Catharine Baker-inside the Democrat Party. SD07 (San Ramon Valley): added Marisol Rubio (D) – likely Dem – challenge to Steve Glazer (D) Who is Marisol Rubio? She was an illegal alien, now working as a Director for CHIRLA—Coalition for Humane Rights. Who is this group? “The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) was founded in 1986. CHIRLA is a California leader with national impact made of diverse immigrant families and individuals who act as agents of social change to achieve a world with freedom of mobility, full human rights, and true participatory democracy. CHIRLA’s mission is to achieve a just society fully inclusive of immigrants.” Open borders, right to vote for illegal aliens, full benefits, protection by law enforcement from ICE. This is going to be an important race. Glazer will have the support of Jerry Brown and Catharine Baker. Rubio will be supported by the Sanders/Warren/Harris wing of the Democrat Party.C

