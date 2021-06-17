HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views,6/18/21

This is why we need to immediately implement the 25th Amendment. When the President of the United States is so nervous and unprepared to meet with the leader of Russia, they need flash cards, you know he is done. Actually, I am surprised he did not have President Jill Biden seated with him.

Pathetic: Biden Actually Brought Flashcards for Meeting with Putin — But

Trump’s Summit Was Much Different

Biden immediately revealed to Vladimir Putin in Geneva that the Russian leader is dealing with a true lightweight. On Wednesday morning, the two finally met after Biden initiated an exchange of barbs over his “killer” comment directed at Putin. When Biden showed up for the presentation, the “tough guy” talk was gone. Biden brought along flashcards, as if he hadn’t yet memorized his lines for a school play. Watch: (Tweet/Video) Biden continually kept playing with the flashcards: He fumbled them in his hands, laid them down on the table, picked them back up, and held him at his side like little paper security blankets.

I have been a member of Kaiser-Permanente for over 40 years. They have given me great health care. Now I find they have become a political organization, representing the Fauci Party. They sent me a notice about taking the vaccine—and all the gifts I could get if I did. Then they have a video telling how wonderful and important it is to take the JAB. Yet, not a word, from these health professionals about the short term and long term risks, the fact that pregnant women were NEVER part of any of the trials. EVERY drug suggested ofr a Kaiser patient has the doctor explaining the risks—why not the vaccine? This is the “real” benefits of taking the JAB:

From the Kaiser email–Join our ImmUNITY Sweepstakes

As part of a nationwide effort to increase vaccination rates to 70%, Kaiser Permanente is launching an ImmUNITY Sweepstakes.* Our vaccinated members and anyone we vaccinate for COVID-19 by July 9, 2021, will have a chance to win Be Well Rewards that include:

Trips to theme parks and national parks

Wellness retreats

Healthy meal delivery to your home

Personal fitness equipment

Gym memberships

Go to kp.org/covidvaccine for more information on the sweepstakes or to book a vaccine appointment.

Still on the fence about getting vaccinated?

Watch this video in English or Spanish to get the facts on the COVID-19 vaccine

The friendly Republican Party! This may explain why folks are registering NPP instead of GOP.

Contra Costa GOP Central Committee held a meeting on May 17. Three registered Republican women wanted to attend the regular meeting of the Committee. The Chair, Matt Shupe stood in the doorway like a later day George Wallace and refused to allow them in. Finally, they were let in. During the meeting one of the ladies went to the restroom. When she got back her coat was on the floor outside the door—and the door was locked. Friendly!

A long time independent Republican Womens group received a Cease and Desist Order from the California Republican Party for “trademark infringement”. Apparently the County Chair wants total control of all activists and this groups worked for all GOP candidates and conservative causes. When the ca-ca hit the Westinghouse, everyone at the CRP claimed no knowledge about this—leaving Ashley Titus, the CRP General Counsel holding the bag. The good news is that without one day of people like me knowing about this, the cease and desist order was withdrawn. Now the question is who is going to PAY for the legal invoice for the aborted effort? Donors to the CRP or the Chair that did this?

Registered Republicans not allowed into Central Committee meetings—LAGOP started this trend to close down the GOP by making it a Secret Society. Legal actions against grassroots volunteers—enough to force people to reconsider the Party. Then you have the secretive by-law changes just before an election to change the rules for endorsement by the CRP.

