HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views,6/25/21

Congrats to the Republican National Committee for opening an office in Orange County to support the re-election of Congress members Michelle Steel and Young Kim. I received this notice from the Orange County Republican Party. The sad news is that grifters are trying to claim this is “their” HQ and they are paying for it. Just another case of grifters taking credit for the work and efforts of others. I have already received an email from a group that regularly takes credit for the work of others—first they said it was part of their spending on the Recall. When I noted the HQ was actually paid for by the RNC, I was told they were “participating”. Another reason to be careful of those using the Recall to skim money from the real effort, instead to pay payroll and publicity costs.

GOP Asian Pacific American Community Center Grand Opening

We are proud to announce the Republican National Committee will be opening the Asian Pacific American Community Center in the heart of Little Saigon in Westminster.



To celebrate we would like to formally invite you to a special grand opening ceremony featuring RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and CAGOP Chairwoman Jessica Patterson on Friday, June 25th from 10 AM to 12 PM

Matt Shupe the chair of the Contra Costa Central Committee (who tries to stand in the door to prevent Republicans from attending Central Committee meetings) has announced he has a “secret” candidate to run against Congressman Jim Costa—a female with a lot of name ID. Looks like he is running Ashley Swearingen for Congress. Who is she? This former Fresno Mayor did not run for Governor in 2018—because she liked Gavin Newsom. What does he think of her?

Sacramento Bee, December 14, 2016: “Newsom, during the panel, suggested his Democratic Party, and the “coastal latte elite,” needs to do a better job of communicating with rural voters. “We tend to talk down to them,” he said. Upon learning of Swearengin’s plans, he did not moderate his acclamation of her.

“I am a longtime fan. I really am. It wasn’t just pablum,” he said. “It’s real … She’s one of those people that just belongs in politics …”

“Newsom, a declared 2018 candidate for governor, called Swearengin’s leadership “remarkable” and characterized her as “one of the most extraordinary leaders in California.”

Ashlesy Swearingen is Gavin Newsom’s ideal Republican! She is in the Schwarzenegger, Whitman, Kashkari, Faulconer mode of “Republican”. Wonder if she supports the Recall? Wonder if she supported President Trump?

The Democrat Party, defenders of slavery, creators of Jim Crow laws and suppression of the black vote, revitalizers of the KKK in 1912, still is racist to its core. In 2020, Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist. Now, we know that Rhode Island has a Democrat Senator that is a segregationists. He belongs to an all white yacht club—and doesn’t do anything to change it. But, he wants you to create equity and hire ONLY people of color, allow only people of color in colleges, and government. Sheldon Whitehouse is an old fashion segregationist Democrat—he should be run out of the Senate.

Dem Senator Claimed Systemic Racism,Ripped Trump. He’s Still Member Of All

White Private Exclusive Club.

On Friday, Rhode Island Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse — who had slammed former President Trump for “toiling to deepen the fault lines in American life” and claimed, “We can and must do better to root out systemic racism in its many forms and meet America’s full promise of justice for all” — was asked about his membership in the all-white private Bailey’s Beach Club in Newport, Rhode Island. Whitehouse had told GoLocal’s News Editor Kate Nagle in 2017, “I think it would be nice if they (Bailey’s Beach Club) changed a little bit, but it’s not my position,”

Even Democrats are tired of the lies of Gavin Newsom. This is from California Playbook:

TWEET OF THE DAY: San Francisco Supervisor @DeanPreston is not impressed with coverage of Newsom’s push to prevent evictions. “This cynical BS is why people hate politicians and maybe part of why our Governor faces recall. Rather than increase $ for back rent or issue a real eviction moratorium, Gov simply repackaged a prior announcement & went on a PR offensive. It has worked so far. Here’s the truth.” (full thread here).

HALF of LAPD refuse to take vaccine. Now the City is looking to force them to take it. Will the police revolt and leave?

“Police Commission requests report on legality of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for LAPD,” by the LATimes’ Kevin Rector: “Only about 52% of LAPD officers are at least partially vaccinated, compared with 64% of Los Angeles residents 16 and older and about 72% of adult Californians, The Times reported. Only about 51% of city firefighters are at least partially vaccinated.”

I am not sure, but is Dan Walters making the case to stop drinking MILK in order to ration water? If it takes 4.5 gallons of water to get one gallon of milk, that sounds wasteful. Wat do you think?

Dan Walters @DanCALmatters It’s somewhere between 65 and 500 gallons of water, depending on how it’s done. It takes about 4.5 gallons of water to produce a gallon of cow’s milk twitter.com/rillitonuevo/s…

