HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 6/30/21

VERY BIG STORY!!!!

It has now been confirmed. The California Republican Party is going to hold a SPECIAL CONVENTION in August—no date or location has been determined—staff is working on it. The purpose is to endorse a candidate for Governor in the Recall—after the Executive Committee, NOT the delegates change the bylaws on July 24.

Just like the calling of the Executive Committee meeting on July 24, only SELECT members of the Board of Directors have been informed—and told to keep it secret.

The suggestion of an Executive Committee meeting and the calling of a Special Convention was NEVER discussed by the Board of Directors. Never. Why would they conceal their motives and plans from the 22 elected leaders of the Party? I’d suggest that the recent successes of Conservatives electing more board members and the emergence of others asking uncomfortable questions has caused the insiders to go underground with their deceit.

The big question is will this be via ZOOM or in person? Will people want to spend big bucks to travel to a convention in August and then go to the September convention, 9/24-26 in San Diego (btw—the Chair is keeping the location of that convention a secret till the last minute she can legally be forced to announce it.

Like the February convention with an unauditable technology system, that disallowed many who paid their registration to vote, that forced the County Chairs to do a roll call vote instead of a technology based vote, questions will be raised as to the “accuracy” of the vote count.

This reminds me of how the Democrats in the past few days, using the budget, changed the rules for the Recall. It reminds me of how union leadership operates without telling the members what they are doing or who they are supporting.

Another question. If they go through with a special Executive Committee meeting to change the bylaws, then go through with a special convention to endorse a candidate, will delegates be willing to attend a convention in September after seeing the problems of the February convention and now the manipulations by Chair Patterson, why would they waste money to attend.

Bottom line: There will be two losers if the Chair goes through with her plans:

The California Republican Party. The person endorsed by use of these secretive, manipulative efforts. It would show that the endorsed candidate is as ethical as Gavin Newsom.

TALKING POINTS

1. This is from Press California. Bottom Line, the people in Iowa, Kansas and Wyoming have Biden and the Democrats give money to people in San Fran that earn $146,000 a tear—to pay their rent!! Bet this becomes a national issue thanks to the arrogant Gavin Newsom.

Newsom’s largess might stoke a revolt from the heartland

Posted on June 25, 2021 1:43 pm

There might be a second pitchfork coming up in American Gothic, thanks to how Newsom spends $5B in Biden bucks to bail out California rent non-payers.

So Ma and Pa Kettle who live on a farm in Kansas are going to pay the rent for people in San Francisco who make $146,000. How’s that for wealth redistribution?

“In San Francisco, a family of four would have to earn less than $146,350 to qualify.”https://t.co/LGg41rydoK

— bluoz (@auweia1) June 25, 2021

2. Just add the word “equity” and you can riot to get your way. In San Diego they want to cry, whine and riot over trees.

This group says San Diego needs 4 million more trees to achieve ‘tree equity’ — A new study of tree coverage shows a disparity in San Diego neighborhoods, with wealthier, Whiter areas having more leafy coverage than less-affluent, non-White ones. Greg Moran in the San Diego Union-Tribune$ — 6/27/21

3. How soon will insurance companies inform customers that they will not cover cars stolen in San Fran. This is what happens when you do not have police, while the DA is protecting criminals.

Car break-ins are up 753% in S.F.’s tourist hub. The aftermath happens elsewhere — The reopening of San Francisco’s restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues and the gradual return of visitors to the city has swiftly collided with a sharp rise in smash-and-grab thefts from cars in tourist-heavy parts of the city, according to city data. Michael Cabanatuan in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 6/27/21

LEADERS LEAD

