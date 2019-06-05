By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 6/6/19 www.capoliticalreview.com

The California Democratic Party chose a labor leader and Afghanistan war veteran as its next chairman. The selection of Rusty Hicks, 39, who is seen as a skilled and even-keeled leader, was favored by the party’s establishment wing. “Coming out of the labor movement,” Hicks said, “I believe in the collective. I don’t believe in the individual.”

Very clearly, the Democrat leadership and a majority of delegates take the Marxist approach to life and government. They do not believe in freedom and are open about it. Only government can solve problems—individuals mean nothing. Does this mean Barack Obama is a Marxist when he said, “You did not build this.” A true Marxist declaration. The fight for the Presidential nomination for the Democrats is now clear—it is between the Socialists and the Marxists—the so-called moderates got booed at the Democrat convention—they will be read out of the Party.

The Socialist Mayor of San Diego, Kevin Faulconer is touring California on behalf of the California Republican Party. He is a leading anti-Trumper, supports higher taxes and wants San Diego to take over electricity This is called SOCIALISM. Why is he doing this? He appears to be gathering the No Trumpers and tax’em type Republican in preparation for his run for Governor in 2022. The only question now is he going to run as a Republican or Decline to State. My bet is that he runs as a Decline to State.

Not waiting to hear from “leadership”, local Republicans have either continued or begun their own voter registration effort. No need to be told what needs to be done after six years of slice, Republican the grassroots level is doing what is needed. This is also a challenge to activists throughout the State—we need to register Republican voters. We can not think that understanding what drive Decline to State voters will get us GOP victories. This was on Facebook:

DMV Fullerton Republican Voter Registration

help us KEEP Orange RED Tuesday 4, 2019, 10:00am DMV

First they cam after tobacco and no one was opposed. Then they came after plastic utensils and everyone was silence. Then they came after Styrofoam cups and people yawned. Now the environmentalists are going after one of the iconic industries we have in the State—no, not Silicon Valley, Hollywood, Disneyland—they are going after surfboards!

https://www.latimes.com/health/la-he-sustainable-surfboards-firewire-20190531-story.html

From the Los Angeles Times: “One such board company is Firewire, which, since shaping its first boards in 2006, has been one of the sport’s few makers of mass-produced surfboards to prioritize sustainability. The company’s efforts begin with the board’s construction, which uses an infinitely less toxic makeup of expanded polystyrene foam and bio-resin epoxies. At the company’s Thailand factory, epoxy is not lavishly slathered on; instead, it is carefully mixed, measured and applied. Foam waste emitted by the shaping process is gathered, recycled and repurposed into an array of other products, from garden pavers to high-value building materials.

Firewire’s sustainability practices go beyond the manufacture of surfboards. According to Sustainable Surf, a California-based 501(c)(3) whose Ecoboard Project audits and certifies the sustainability of surfboard manufacturers, Firewire has a “strong emphasis on limiting their impact on the environment and also giving back to the global surf community.” In 2018, Firewire donated 5% of net profits to various causes, including Surfrider Foundation, Surfaid and Parley for the Oceans. Firewire also has a carbon offset initiative, which aims to make the company carbon-neutral by 2020.”

Watch as this company goes from an alternative surf board manufacturer to starting a movement to ban its competitors. Seriously surfboards are the next target—imagine Huntington Beach with government controlled surfboards! The Beach Boys would be upset..

Former State Senator Ray Haynes, proves that it is the No Trumpers that lost the 2018 elections in California. Sadly, the same people demand we lose again by ignoring President Trump.

shis is an article from the FlashReport, “When Trump is the issue, Republicans win. When Congressional Republicans are the issue, Republicans lose.

Witness the 2018 elections: Republicans lost a boatload of Congressional seats in California. It wasn’t because of Trump though, nor was it because of a high Democrat turnout. It was because of an unprecedented drop off in Republican turnout. Only two of the seats Republicans lost in 2018, the Mimi Walters seat and the Dana Rohrabacher seat, had an unusually high increase in Democrat votes. The rest: less than 10% higher. In fact, in the Valadao and the Denham seat, the Democrat vote was almost identical to the 2016 election. Quite frankly, even with the higher Democrat turnout in Walters and Rohrabacher, if the Republican vote remained the same in 2018 as it was in 2016, both Walters and Rohrabacher would have won. In all the Congressional seats that the Republicans lost in 2018, the average loss of Republican votes was 30%.

This is the same Democrat strategy used in bright red Orange County in 2018. You saw how that worked out for the Democrats. Now they are doing it in San Bernardino. This is from the California Democrat Voter Guide, . It should be noted that this Assembly seat was won overwhelmingly by Trump in 2016 and Cox in 2018. What this shows to me is an attempt by the Democrats to spread the playing field.

“Democratic’s Reclaiming The High Desert.

Breaking News: After a great Democratic Convention last week, High Desert Democrat Lizet Angulo has announced she is running for the 33rd State Assembly Seat in 2020. Lizet Angulo will be part of the Super Power High Desert Team, that will reclaim Congressional, Supervisor & Assembly Seats in the High Desert.

This is from the Sun (fresno)—big news the Progressives will take on Democrat Congressman Costa—looks like the Clinton/Sanders bloodletting is going to continue—this helps the Republicans.

Soria, Arias jet off for PR, political meetings: After day one of Fresno’s budget hearings, Fresno City Council members Esmeralda Soria and Miguel Arias headed to Washington, D.C.



Their agenda, sources told The Sun, includes a meeting with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to smooth over the rough patch created by the airing of an incendiary video juxtaposing Ocasio-Cortez with Kim Jong Un and Fidel Castro by presenting the Congresswoman with a Fresno Grizzlies jersey.



Challenging Costa? For Soria, the quick trip has much greater importance. Sources tell The Sun she is scheduled to meet with EMILY’s List and IGNITE, two female-centric political groups as part of a road-test of a prospective challenge to Rep. Jim Costa (D-Fresno) in 2020.



Costa is already facing a challenge from one Republican, Kevin Cookingham, and a Democrat, Kim Williams.CORRECTION; In the last HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS I wrote that “the California Republican party had approximately one million dollars in the Federal account. I was called and told that is incorrect. The real amount in closer to $150,000. That goes with the $343,000 in the CRP State accounts. As a reminder, the California Democrat Party has $11.7 million in State account money—I do not know how much in their Federal accounts.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “tom/tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)