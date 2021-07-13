By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views,7/14/21

VERY BIG STORY!!!!

MEMO TO THE California Republican Party Board of Directors

FROM: NOT From Jessica Patterson

SUBJECT: Executive Directors for County Committee’s

Without telling you, for the past almost three months a survey has been taken of Counties Chairs—without telling the Chair of Chairs Lani Kane—asking if they had an Executive Director. The State Party will pay for these ED’s==and they will report to the CRP Political Director, NOT the County Chair or the members of the County Central Committee.

We did this about ten years ago, using the money of Charles Munger. The purpose was to control the Committees and to identify conservatives to be thrown off the Committee. In the following election based on info from HIS Executive Directors, Munger spent north of $200,000 sending out slate cards to rid the Party of conservatives at the grassroots. That worked VERY well—GOP registration statewide plummeted as Committees closed, did nothing or represented the Left fringes of the Party—i.e Whitman, Kashkari, etc.

This time it looks like the money will come from Kevin Faulconer, once he gets the CRP endorsement for Governor. He knows he will not win on September 14—so he wants to control the Party, county by county.

Any money donors think they are giving to the Party to get a YES vote on the Recall will end on August 8—all personnel and assets of the Party will go to the Faulconer for Governor campaign.

This is also why my people have been harassing the members of the San Benito Central Committee. So much so, several have resigned and more to come, possibly including the Chair of the Committee. Who takes it over? The same people that closed down the Committee for several years making sure there was no GOP in San Benito County.

CURIOUS ADDITION TO CANDIDATES FOR GOVERNOR.

I understand it when rich people have too much money, so they run for Governor. And< I accept famous people running for Governor, who have no knowledge or experience in California policy, politics or issues, like e Schwarzenegger think being known equates to being a leader.

But Board of Equalization member Ted Gaines, a former Supervisor, Assemblyman and State Senator announced he is running for Governor. If you never hear of him that is because you do not come from the Placer part of the State. He has no statewide support, hard time raising money, comes into the race with less than 70 days before the election. He has no team, has raised no money for the race—and sat on the sidelines while the grassroots statewide got the petitions signed. I could not find a quote from him asking people to get involved in the Recall—or he actively supported it.

So why get in the race? Assemblyman Kevin Kiley. Unlike the other candidates, Kiley KNOWS Sacramento policy and politics, has statewide grassroot support, cannot be bought and is building momentum to be the front runner against Faulconer. he took on the Governor in speeches, books and lawsuits–while the others sat back–or were not even paying attention to the Recall, until the volunteers made it happen. Kiley is not parachuting into this race–he has been on the front lines from the beginning.

The goal, it appears is to take votes from Kiley, to help the open borders candidate, Kevin Faulconer. Divide the conservatives, and help the Schwarzenegger/Whitman wing of the Republican Party. For someone who has prided himself on being a conservative, this makes no sense. But, these are the games played. This is why people are disgusted with politics and the Republican Party in California.

In my next HOTT, I will explain how the CRP is skimming money from the REAL Recall, to build staff and finance the Faulconer campaign. Did you receive TWO snail mail pieces, like I did on Monday from the CRP begging for money, implying the money was going toward the Recall—but instead is going into the General Fund?

TALKING POINTS

Looks like we can hold the June, 2022 primary in June—looks like the California Redistricting Commission CAN release the new maps by December 15. This is from a press release from the Census Bureau:

The U.S. Census Bureau by August 16 is set to release in-depth demographic statistics from the 2020 Census that will be used to redraw legislative voting districts.

Do you really think that Amazon is concerned about your health and wellness? That is the excuse for the Federal government to allow them to follow your sleep patterns!!! Yup, they want to know when you are asleep. Will this be used to allow Federal troopers to storm your house while you are asleep? Nothing stops that. Privacy? Not in America in 2021 and not when the Demorats work hard to control you—even in your sleep.

FCC lifts rules so Amazon can build radar devices to track users’ sleep

Washington Times, by Ryan Lovelace Original Article

The Federal Communications Commission waived its rules so Amazon can build radar sensors that the company says would be used to track people’s sleep. The federal government’s exemption for Amazon paves the way for the tech giant to monitor users’ movements in the bedroom with extreme precision—all without users having to press a button. The FCC accepted Amazon’s claim that the tech would be used to improve users’ health and wellness.(Snip) Adding activity-tracking capabilities to Amazon‘s Alexa-enabled devices provides an avenue for Amazon to challenge other companies vying for sleep-tracking users’ business. But Amazon’s touchless radar technology for users’ bedrooms is likely to

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris pretend to be pro-gay. But their actions show they want gay people DEAD. How can any gay person support them? It is like Jews supporting Hitler. Shame on the homophobic Biden and Harris.

Gay men will be crushed to death by pushing a WALL onto them as part of

nationwide return to Sharia law in Afghanistan under the Taliban, one of

the Islamist group’s judges reveals

Daily Mail (UK), by Chris Pleasance Original Article

A Taliban judge has given a terrifying glimpse into life under the Islamist group and the fate that awaits Afghanis if the country falls back under their control. Gul Rahim, 38, spoke matter-of-factly about cutting hands and legs off thieves, issuing permits for women to leave their homes and toppling walls on gay men as a form of execution in his Taliban-controlled district in central Afghanistan. He added that his aim is to introduce the Sharia law punishments across the whole of the country if the Taliban can re-take control once America departs, saying: ‘That was our goal and always will be.’

