HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 10/13/21

When CRP Chair Jessica Patterson does the right thing, she should be congratulated. She is now sounding like a Trump Republican—glad she has seen the light. Maybe now she will allow Trump and other conservatives to participate in the California Republican Party.

In a beg letter for money last week Dylan Sparks (the guy that runs the IT efforts of the CRP)—NOT a political operative—sent an email with the approval of Chair Patterson. It read, in part:

“I am the California Republican Party’s new Digital Coordinator, and for my first task, I was asked to check on you because our records indicate you haven’t donated this month. Just this morning, I read an article that said President Biden and Nancy Pelosi are eager to sell out my generation by raising the debt limit and passing down trillions of dollars worth of debt to younger Americans.



If there was ever a time to remove the big-spending Democrats in Washington DC, it’s now!” By saying that Patterson is also denouncing the Republicans like McCpnell for helping Biden raise the debt ceiling. Will she also denounce House GOP members that join Pelosi in raising the national debt?

While she did not mention GOP Senate Leader McConnell by name, it does show total opposition to the debt being increased. In fact, as she knows, this could not have happened without the support of Sen. McConnell. So it looks like she is now asking for the defeat of Sen. McConnell as she is of Biden and Pelosi for raising the national debt. She is supported in this by the denouncement of McConnell by the San Diego Republican Party.

The San Diego Central Committee has published a story about how bad the McConnell action was to raise the debt ceiling. This comes from their newsletter THE SAN DIEGO DESK:

“Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) plans to suspend the debt ceiling to avoid a government shutdown temporarily. The senator explained that doing so would take pressure off funding the government past October 18, the deadline for default. “To protect the American people from a near-term Democrat-created crisis, we will also allow Democrats to use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels into December,” McConnell stated via Twitter.

This is not a good look for the Republicans right now. On the one hand, McConnell’s move highlights the growing divide between the older generation of Republicans from which McConnell comes vs. the newer, anti-establishment wing that has grown in recent years. Additionally, when you give Democrats an inch, they take a mile, meaning that suspending the debt ceiling could turn into no debt ceiling at all soon. We’ve seen taking down Confederate statues mutate into knocking down monuments to Washington and our other beloved Founding Fathers. Why should this be any different?”

TALKING POINTS

California government schools are losing students—in San Fran it is a flood leaving the district. Watch as other districts start reporting the enrollment losses.

The S.F. school district has lost 3,500 students in two years, costing it $35 million — While officials had hoped to see a “bounce back” in student numbers this fall given the reopening of schools, that didn’t happen. Jill Tucker in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 10/12/21There is a movement to boycott government schools on October 15—if you keep your child home on that day, it will be one day less of hatemongering, harmful masks and a day less of the Hugh Hefner School of sex. Pass this message to those with children—stay home on October 15.

While Kaiser is firing nurses for the crime of not taking the jab, the nurses have voted to go on strike, to close down Kaiser in Southern California. Already Kaiser in Oregon, for the same reasons is about to go on strike—claiming doctors and management will take care of the bed pans and midnight needles.

Kaiser workers vote to authorize strike at Southern California hospitals, clinics — Nearly 21,000 Kaiser Permanente nurses and other healthcare workers who say they’re understaffed and facing a new pay system that would fuel more shortages at Kaiser’s Southern California hospitals and clinics have voted to announce an authorized strike against the health care giant. Kevin Smith in the Los Angeles Daily News$ — 10/11/21

Democrats upset that Arizona audit ground hundreds of thousands of ballots that were NOT original—many ballots were wrongly counted. Now the appointed CA Secretary of State is concerned honest balloting will happen in the future—maybe she should get the 440,000 dead people and those living out of State off the voting rolls?

From Politico: TWEET OF THE DAY: California Secretary of State Shirley Weber @DrWeber4CA: “Let’s call the Arizona ‘election audits’ for what they really are– a farce, and a dangerous one, at that. We cannot let this become a precedent or a norm, and I am so grateful to our elections officials across the state who work with dignity to count every vote securely.”

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)