HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 11/5/21

The California Republican Party and California Trailblazers (organization started and financed by Charles Munger, led by Jessica Patterson at $120,000 per year) sponsored a candidates and treasurers workshop on November 3. Who was the keynote speaker? Former Assemblywoman Catherine Baker. In December 2020 she was appointed as the “Republican” member of the Fair Political Practices Commission by DEMOCRAT Controller Betty Yee.

What does Baker think of President Trump and the Republican Party? In 2016 she refused to support the Republican nominee for President, Donald Trump. In 2020 she opposed the re-election of Trump as President.

From the SF Chronicle, February 3, 2019:

“The two-term incumbent practically ran as a Democrat, and still lost to a political neophyte. That raised the question: If Baker can’t win in the Bay Area, what Republican can?

The answer Baker found after spending weeks combing through post-election data and campaign trail anecdotes should be a red flag for Republicans in the Bay Area and beyond in California, heading into President Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

“Ninety percent of the feedback we received was, ‘I can’t vote for you because you’re Republican,’” Baker said. “That message to Republicans is, ‘Your brand is toxic in this state.’ That’s why the party has a very faint pulse right now.”

Note the first line: “The two-term incumbent practically ran as a Democrat,. By the way she has been a consistent endorser and supporter of Democrat State Senator Steve Glazer—against Republicans.

You would think that the Republican Party would have a supporter of the Republican Party speak at our training sessions. Will she tell them to go NPP? Will she tell them that you do not have to support other Republicans. Does she tell them to do as she did—run as a registered Republican—but act like a Democrat. Any wonder the CRP is not trusted or respected—when you hold up those who oppose the Republican Party, why should real Republicans care? For promoting anti-Republicans Chair Patterson gets paid $250,000 a year, plus expenses and benefits.

Candidate & Treasurer Workshop

Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 5:00 – 7:00 pm

Online via Zoom

CAGOP Trailblazers, Jonathan Madison, The Lincoln Club of Northern California and SVGOP host a Candidate & Treasurer Workshop, presented by the Fair Political Practices Commission staff. This is an opportunity for state and local candidates, campaign treasurers, and others to learn about the campaign regulations imposed by state law and the FPPC.

Special welcome from Catharine Baker, Commissioner, California Fair Political Practices Commission.

Topics to include:

Getting Started

Bank Account Rules

Contributors

Fundraisers

Mass Mailings

Campaign Reports

Post-Election Responsibilities

Tools and Resources

Then you have this from Right On Daily Blog by Aaron Park. He gives the background on the almost non- existent California Republican Party:

TALKING POINTS

1. The Ballot of Sleepy Joe (Biden)—you must send it to your email lists—especially your Progressive friends:

This is what it is like in a One Party State—total corruption.

Indictment against Mark Ridley-Thomas another blow to L.A. politics — Los Angeles’ political and community leaders were stunned by the corruption indictment handed down Wednesday against Mark Ridley-Thomas, one of the city’s best-known and longest-serving officials. David Zahniser, Benjamin Oreskes, Dakota Smith, Matt Hamilton in the Los Angeles Times$ — 10/14/21

Top California labor official and husband accused of grand theft, embezzlement and tax evasion — The California attorney general’s office has filed felony charges against the executive director of the state’s largest labor union, alleging that an investigation into possible campaign finance violations revealed that Alma Hernández and her husband underreported their income by more than $1.4 million to evade taxes. Taryn Luna in the Los Angeles Times$ Wes Venteicher in the Sacramento Bee$ — 10/14/21

Getting the vaccine is as good as NOT getting the vaccine. The Biden Press Secretary is fully vaccinated, wears a mask and still got the virus. Now we find L.A. Mayor Garcetti, who is FIRING employees who do not get the vaccine, is fully vaccinated and has a full case of COVID. Any other drug on the market with over 16,000 deaths, would be pulled and lawsuits would start. Not in this case the drug companies can kill as many as they want, but Congress gave them immunity from their actions!

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti tests positive for COVID-19 — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday morning. Garcetti, who is fully vaccinated, “is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room,” according to a statement posted on Twitter. Luke Money, Dakota Smith in the Los Angeles Times$ — 11/3/21

3. Thanks to COVID San Fran is going to lose a portion of its government transportation system. Why? Because the city is firing workers who care about their health.

Muni service reduced on some high-ridership lines as nearly 50 operators remain unvaccinated — Starting this week, service on Muni bus lines with some of the highest riderships will be scaled back as San Francisco’s transportation agency grapples with a shortage of operators following the city’s employee vaccination deadline. Ricardo Cano in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 11/3/21

