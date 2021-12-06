By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 12/7/21

VERY BIG STORY!!!!

The best way to describe the California Republican Party is it is the Party that CHECKS THE BOXES. That does not mean they do anything, they talk about, raise money for it, but their lack of action is so loud we do not hear a word they say. When you have little children you want to feed them right. You serve them vegetables with almost every dinner. You know they won’t eat it—but you serve it just in case they might. The same with the CRP.

They talk a great game about voter registration—even have $50,000, for the whole State in the budget for it. Except for September, 2019, the CRP has done nothing about voter registration—have you heard anything about a real registration drive from the CRP?

Then you have election integrity. For a while they were raising money for honest elections. In fact they did receive over 1,000 incident reports from the Recall election—and they categorized them—in a file. But, they have done nothing to stop the 440,000 live ballots sent to dead people and those living in other States. In Michigan they have the same problem, in fact they found 341 people registered to vote AFTER they died! That was among the 25,000 dead people they have on their voting rolls. What happened to the mone donated to get honest elections (I do not have to remind you that the CRP has at least seven people getting $150,000 a year or more—with the Chair, Patterson receiving a quarter of a million dollars a year).

Then they checked the box on “helping the Recall”. Remember they told you the money was going for staff and offices. Well, they never opened a single office—but did hire a total of seven staffers statewide—two for the Gallagher Assembly District. Oh, the Democrats per the CRP, hire 600 staffers to protect (I do not have to remind you that the CRP has at least seven people getting $150,000 a year or more—with the Chair, Patterson receiving a quarter of a million dollars a year).

Pretend conventions: For those that attend conventions, in person, you pay hotel and travel bills, foo bills, registration fees. Yet, when it comes to voting, you get outvoted by ghosts—people who do no show up, many never show up, pay nothing, give their proxy to a group—and then wonder why the CRP is in such bad shape. The proxies outove the people who care enough to show up.

TALKING POINTS

It is not only San Fran that has uncontrolled looting by mobs, gangs and radicals. It has hit Walnut Creek, San Jose and Beverly Hills. California is a war zone—and the cops are unable, or in the case of San Fran, unwilling, to stop the carnage—which is why small businesses are leaving the State.

Storefront windows smashed at Louis Vuitton, Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills — The incidents occurred on the heels of a series of smash-and-grab robberies in the Bay Area, which included targeted thefts Friday and Saturday of several high-end stores, including Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom. Hayley Smith in the Los Angeles Times$ — 11/22/21

San Jose: Group steal items worth more than $40,000 from Lululemon at Santana Row — Police said a group of people stole merchandise from a Lululemon store at Santana Row on Sunday night, the latest in a series of brash robberies in the Bay Area. Summer Lin in the San Jose Mercury$ — 11/22/21

Packs of thieves hit Walnut Creek store, Hayward mall. Are they connected to Union Square heists? — Bay Area retailers were on alert after groups of thieves rushed a Nordstrom store in Walnut Creek on Saturday night and then hit a Hayward mall Sunday, stealing merchandise in the wake of Friday’s ransacking of high-end retailers in San Francisco’s Union Square. San Francisco police were investigating possible links among the brazen heists. Jessica Flores, Julie Johnson, Catherine Ho in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 11/22/21

This is a big change!

GOP Rep. Devin Nunes resigns from Congress to become CEO of Trump’s media company

CNBC, by Kevin Breuninger Original Article

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., will resign from Congress to become chief executive officer of former President Donald Trump’s fledgling social media company next month, the group said Monday. Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, will start as CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, or TMTG, in January. The press release from TMTG came hours after documents revealed that the SPAC that plans to merge with Trump’s company had been contacted weeks earlier by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Seriously, with over 16,000 full vaccinated people, just in the U.S. dead, does anyone believe these drugs are anything more than a placebo?

Double-vaxxed traveller catches Omicron Covid inside a Hong Kong quarantine hotel

from a guest staying across the hallway, despite both never leaving their rooms

– raising new fears over how infectious the strain is

Daily Mail (UK), by Chris Pleasance Original Article

A person has caught Omicron Covid inside a quarantine hotel in Hong Kong from a guest across the hall despite both never leaving their rooms, it has been revealed. Both patients were double-vaccinated and both had tested negative on a PCR before arriving in Hong Kong last month, with one flying in from Canada and the second flying in from South Africa. Scientists believe the traveler from South Africa was infected before flying and then passed the infection to the traveler from Canada when opening the door of their room to collect food. The findings raise further fears about just how infectious the Omicron strain of Covid is,

Let us not forget today is December 7:

Misremembering Pearl Harbor

American Greatness, by Victor Davis Hanson Original Article

Most Americans once were mostly in agreement about what happened on December 7, 1941, 80 years ago this year. But not so much now, given either the neglect of America’s past in the schools or woke revisionism at odds with the truth. The Pacific war that followed Pearl Harbor was not a result of America egging on the Japanese, not about starting a race war, and not about much other than a confident and cruel Japanese empire falsely assuming that its stronger American rival either would not or could not stop its transoceanic ambitions. (snip)the Japanese Imperial Navy conducted a tactically successful, but strategically imbecilic, surprise attack on the U.S.

