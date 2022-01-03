.HEARD ON THE TOM TOMS

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 1/4/22

The California version of Liz Cheney is considering running for Congress against Democrat Ami Bera in the Sacramento area.. Catherine Baker, a Charles Munger financed candidate for Assembly, and won, lost a couple of years later—after she refused to support the Republican nominee for President, Donald Trump.

On February 5. 2019 the Commonwealth Club held a forum, “Can the GOP Survive”. The panelists were Kristin Olsen, who was caught in a personal scandal (her husband reported it to the Speaker of he Speaker of the Assembly!) with other members of the Assembly—and was a Liz Cheney type Republican. San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, a Romney type Republican, Matt Shupe, a consultant who runs media for Olsen, Faulconer and Catherine Baker type Republicans. Then you had Catherine Baker, a former Assemblymember, who refused to support the GOP nominee for President in 2016, Donald Trump. and, in 2021 was rewarded by Governor Newsom to a seat on the Fair Political Practices Commission. Want to know what she stands for? Watch this: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/archive/video/republicans-california-can-gop-survive

The SF Chronicle said his about her on February 3, 2019, “The two-term incumbent practically ran as a Democrat, and still lost to a political neophyte. That raised the question: If Baker can’t win in the Bay Area, what Republican can?”

In the same article, it described her views on policy: “Baker is pro-choice. She supports same-sex marriage rights and a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. She voted for the state’s leading-edge climate change law. She supported gun control measures in the Legislature.”

Any wonder Newsom had no problem appointing her to a very important agency? She is more of a Democrat than most in the legislature? Why would any Republican vote for a Democrat who is registered as a Republican. Do we need another Liz Cheney in Congress?

This is a winnable seat, thanks to redistricting for the Republicans. It almost seems like a Democrat scam to save the seat. Bera or Baker, the vote is the same. But with Baker the Democrats have a “Republican” to denounce the Party, other GOP office holders and o travel the country in 2024 for the Democrat Presidential nominee.

It will be fun watching this race—which also has, as of this date,Chris Bish, Buzz Patterson and Tamika Hamilton. In future HOTT I will be discussing at least one of these candidates, who thought they made a deal with “leadership” in exchange for support—now finding that leadership is backing Baker.

What was her crime that got her permanently suspended from Twitter? Twitter claimed she was giving misinformation on COVID. So where did she get the “wrong” information”? From the CDC!!! Yup, she quoted statistics from a government agency and TWITTER banned her for life. Will they do the same for Fauci, Newsom, Pelosi, CNN, MSNBC—they all quote the CDC Democratic Rep Says Majorie Taylor Greene’s Ban From Twitter is ‘Too Little,’

Townhall, by Madeline Leesman

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA) said on Sunday that Twitter’s permanent ban on Republican Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (GA) is “a little too late” and that it’s a good thing her voice was taken “out of the mix.” As Landon covered, Greene’s personal Twitter account was permanently suspended from Twitter on Sunday over her “repeated violations” of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy. “We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.

In New York, the Mayor could have her thrown in jail for this “crime”. In Florida, nobody cares. Those folks know the difference between political games and science.

AOC caught maskless again in Miami drag bar as Omicron cases skyrocket

New York Post, by Yaron Steinbuch

Omicron has been a drag for New Yorkers, but not for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The far-left lawmaker (D-NY) was spotted maskless once again in Florida, this time at a packed drag bar in Miami — as the Big Apple continued to be hammered by record-high numbers of COVID-19 cases and faces an indoor mask mandate for one more month. In video posted by a reporter for the Sunshine State’s Conservative Voice on Sunday, the Democratic darling is seen waving to the large crowd of mostly unmasked drag bar-goers. “AOC is STILL lounging it up in Florida, in large crowds and maskless,” tweeted Brendon Leslie,

Katie Porter, the Socilaist from Orange County in Congress just saved a lot of money. Harley Rouda will not run agains her in he Democrat primary. But, she has lots of money, though it will be a tough race—Porter already has north of $13 million in the bank. But this is rac to watch—Will Biden and Newsom cause Democrats to lose in November? This is one race where it could happen.

Harley Rouda opts out of battle with fellow Democrat Katie Porter for Orange County congressional seat –

The two were set on a campaign collision course last month after California’s latest congressional boundaries were set. Both signaled plans to run in the 47th district, which includes Huntington Beach and other coastal cities once represented by Rouda as well as Porter’s hometown of Irvine. Melanie Mason in the Los Angeles Times$ — 1/3/22

Private property no longer exists in the City of Los Angeles. The city is telling landlords they may not raise the cost of rent for at least another year—but must keep up maintenance, pay taxes and fees—that continue to go up. In the textbooks this is called socialism—any wonder the city has turned into a gigantic slum.

Even in a hot market, L.A. won’t allow rent hikes for most tenants until 2023 — After seven months of a global pandemic spent in a cramped one-bedroom apartment, Jacob Guardado and his roommate decided to make a move. Liam Dillon in the Los Angeles Times$ — 1/3/22

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)