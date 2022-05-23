By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 5/24/22

.

TALKING POINTS

From Politico—pay a lobbyist to get you an ambassadorship—the Democrat way!:CALL IN THE BIG GUNS — Eric Garcetti’s parents register to lobby for their son’s ambassador bid by POLITICO’s Hailey Fuchs: McGuireWoods Consulting registered to lobby on behalf of Sukey and Gil Garcetti on Thursday for the purposes of “Outreach Related to Confirmation for Ambassadorship Nomination.” Why is Newsom tearing down FOUR dams if he is worried about our water needs? Why isn’t he using bond money given to him by the voters to build new water storage facilities? Why did he oppose the 100 foot expansion of the Shasta Dam if we need water? He is a phony to cry about our lack of water. Democrat policy in California is to limit availability of water. Newsom says California needs urgent, aggressive water conservation amid drought — Gov. Gavin Newsom met with leaders of the state’s largest urban water suppliers Monday and implored them to step up efforts to get people to reduce water use as California’s drought continues to worsen. He warned that if conservation efforts don’t improve this summer, the state could be forced to impose mandatory water restrictions throughout the state. Ian James in the Los Angeles Times$ Paul Rogers in the San Jose Mercury$ Kate Galbraith in the San Francisco Chronicle$ Kathleen Ronayne Associated Press — 5/23/22 They thought he was pro-criminal because he was a Democrat. Instead the sheriff is pro-safety for all citizens, wants criminals in jail, while Democrats want them on the streets. “Los Angeles Democrats finally elected their first sheriff. Four years later, they have buyer’s remorse — A campaign promise to reform a troubled department has given way to four years of scandals, attacks on journalists and conservative rhetoric around crime that has shocked Democrats and endeared him to far-right media figures like Tucker Carlson. It may just propel him to reelection. Alexander Nieves and Lara Korte Politico — 5/23/22 Here is another firm that no longer need an office in San Fran. San Fran is collapsing in slow motion. “TaskRabbit to close all office locations, including S.F. headquarters, as it moves to remote work model — TaskRabbit, the worker-for-hire app that did for odd jobs what Uber did for ride hailing, announced Monday it would be closing its physical office locations permanently, including its San Francisco headquarters — not because the company is scaling down, but because it’s going fully remote. Ryan Kost in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 5/23/22

Meanwhile, San Francisco officials said the city faces a $1.3 billion shortfall in meeting the state’s affordable housing production requirements next year — a number set to rise to $2.4 billion by 2029.

Seriously, not is not even room for another mouse in that city—where are they going to put the new housing? . This is a city losing a massive number of residents and jobs—what a waste of money.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)