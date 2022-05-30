By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 5/31/22

BIG STORY!! In 2020 the Board of Directors of the California Republican Party “unendorsed” five GOP candidates, then sent out press releases or statements smearing them. On April 22, 2022 the Board of Directors “unendorsed” three GOP Assembly candidates—even though they had not asked the CRP for an endorsement. Their crime? They were conservatives that would not accept direction from the CRP. Yet, we have a Democrat, running for the Assembly in the 71st district as a registered Republican and the CRP Board is saying nothing.

In 2014 Matt Rahn changed his voter registration to GOP. Yet, in 2012 he gave FOUR donations to “Obama for America”. In 2014 he ran for office in Temecula as a Republican.

Then in 2016, he signed on as a “Republican for Harris for U.S. Senate”—Kamala Harris! While telling the people of Temecula he was a conservative Republican.

From her local endorsement page (9) it shows (partial list);

San Leandro Councilmember Jim Prola El Monte

Mayor Andre Quintero El Cerrito Councilmember Gabe Quinto

Temecula Councilmember Dr. Matt Rahn

IF YOU SUPPORTED KAMALA HARRIS FOR THE SENATE IN 2016—DID YOU ALSO SUPPORT HILLARY CLINTON FOR PRESIDENT?

If the California Republican Party can unendorse conservatives, for being conservative, then why not unendorsed a Democrat pretending to be a conservative? Could it be that the Chair Patterson—a prime supporter of people like Nathan Fletcher, Chad Mayes, Jordan Cunningham and other pro-tax, pro-Democrat “Republicans” wants to add to her list of leftist “ Republicans? The GOP has time to unendorsed and release the fact that this self proclaimed “Constitutional Conservative” supported Obama, Harris and other Democrats for office?

TALKING POINTS

This is where we need to work—where it makes a difference!

The suspense in California’s June 7 primary election is in races far down the ballot — Gov. Gavin Newsom has barely bothered to campaign for reelection ahead of the June 7 primary. U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, whom Newsom appointed less than two years ago, is expected to breeze through despite never being elected to his post. Phil Willon, Seema Mehta in the Los Angeles Times$ — 5/30/22

The GOP will take over the Hosue and Senate, but no thanks to California. Instead of uniting the GOP, its leadership continues a jihad against conservatives—instead of taking on the Democrats and Democrats registered as Republicans, the GOP is still going for the No Trumper look at the polls—a sure loser.

Skelton: Inflation might motivate Republicans, but don’t expect it to win them many California elections — Wallet-eating gasoline. Soaring grocery prices. Unaffordable housing. Tumbling stocks. In short: inflation, an election-year plague for Democrats. George Skelton in the Los Angeles Times$ — 5/30/22

SF DA, about to be Recalled, Chesa Boudin, shows why he has to go. In a town where cops no longer arrest people—only 7% of those arrested ever go to trial—the DA, where murder, theft and other crimes are on the rise has gotten a case of the “crabs”—he prefers worrying about 250 crabs caught in the ocean than the murders and rapes happening in his city.

S.F. D.A. wants a fisherman to pay nearly $1 million over ‘largest,’ ‘most egregious’ illegal Dungeness crabbing case — A commercial fisherman from Vallejo is accused of illegally catching more than 250 Dungeness crabs within the protected North Farallon Islands State Marine Reserve, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced Friday. Jessica Flores in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 5/30/22

4. If unions have their way, they will take over the management of three L.A. County hospitals—via control of the doctors. The unions will set the rules, not the government or the taxpayers—if the government does not agree expect strikes until the union owned Board of Supervisors caves in to the demands.

Results of strike vote by union for resident physicians at 3 LA County hospitals expected Monday — The Committee of Interns and Residents, part of the Service Employees International Union and commonly referred to as CIR/SEIU, represents more than 1,300 resident physicians and fellows at LAC+USC Medical Center, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Martin Luther King, Jr. Outpatient Center, the latter of which is in the Willowbrook community in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The item is in the Los Angeles Daily News$ — 5/30/22

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)