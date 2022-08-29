By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 8/30/22 .

VERY BIG STORY!!!!

I am not making any subjective comments about the Dahle for Governor race. I support him and will vote for him on November 8. I thought activists like you should know how a campaign spends its money.

As a comparative, as of June 30, 2022 the Newsom campaign had:

Spent $7,774,117

Cash on Hand —-$23,956,374

As of June 30, 2022 Dahle for Governor has raised $1,537,342.43

Cash on Hand $307,405.92

How did the Dahle for Governor campaign spend its money?

Campaign Consultant Josh Cook $115,000 (Cook is also the Senator Dahle Chief of Staff)

Slate cards $256,000

Other consultants:

Matt Shupe (Contra Costa GOP Chair) $7500

Call to Action Consulting ( a Redding firm) $10,000

Fortune Masters Group—also from Redding $10,000

Farah Farr Consulting $7421

Janessa Zimmerman $5500

Julie Haff—LAGOP Treasurer/Executive Director $4500

7 other consultants, varying amounts $54,000

Contributions:

Sacramento Central Committee $10,000

San Francisco Central Committee $10,000

Suter Central Committee $5,000

California Republican Party $6400 (Assemblywoman Magan Dahle, chair of three Central Committees also gave $40,000 to th CRP)

San Bernardino Central Committee $5,000

Humboldt Central Committee $1,000

Marin Central Committee $500

Campaign literature/Paraphernalia $103,700

Airtime/Production $89,895

You can find all of this at Cal-Access web site: All of this is public record

https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1444621

TALKING POINTS

As Newsom and Biden allow forests to burn, the unintended consequence could be more climate problems.

As forests go up in smoke, so will California’s climate plan — Now, with recent fires having killed more than 13% of all giant sequoias — a species that grows only in California’s western Sierra — scientists and officials are growing increasingly concerned that the state is nearing a tipping point in which its forests emit more climate-warming carbon dioxide than they absorb. Tony Briscoe in the Los Angeles Times$ — 8/29/22

Visit the Capitol building on L Street and this is what you get—a Third World city:

Henneberger: Postcard from downtown Sacramento: Home of the naked, the sick and the dispossessed — A mostly incoherent man wearing only a towel, draped in all the wrong places, walked barefoot down K Street in downtown Sacramento Thursday. Melinda Henneberger in the Sacramento Bee$ — 8/29/22

More California cities are taking control of private property via rent control. Own an apartment building and you take the economic and legal risk—while government will control your income, without recourse or compensation. Watch as property values go down—so the government can force a purchase of your property and basement rates—and give the facility to the homeless.

More California cities enact rent control to protect tenants, upsetting apartment owners — When Bell Gardens resident Monchis Curiel got a notice last year from her landlord that rent for her three-bedroom apartment would more than double the next day — from $1,200 a month to $2,500 — she was shocked. Summer Lin in the Los Angeles Times$ — 8/29/22

More shots for the Biden Crime Family to take so they can get COVID. This is insanity—the other vaccines and boosters did not work.

Omicron COVID-19 booster shots are coming: Will they be a game-changer? — The long-in-the-works offering would mark an ambitious new phase in the nation’s vaccination campaign and, officials say, give residents another option to protect themselves ahead of a possible coronavirus resurgence in the fall and winter. Rong-Gong Lin II, Luke Money in the Los Angeles Times$ — 8/29/22

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to

keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my

mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the

“Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)