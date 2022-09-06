HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 9/7/22 .

Like Liz Cheney denouncing President Trump, GOP Senate Minority Leader Wilk tries to shred Larry Elder—the man who received the most votes to dethrone Gavin Newsom. Add to the Elder vote the other conservative candidates on the ballot and you see a massive vote for a conservative Republican. Wilk supported Kevin Faulconer, the Mitt Romney of California politics.

To refresh your memory, Wilk used $53,000 of GOP donated money to support a union Democrat candidate for State Senate in a Republican District. Wilk won and the GOP lost. Thanks to Wilk the 4th SD, a pro-Trump Republican District has TWO Democrats on the November ballot. Why is Wilk, in the midst of a campaign denouncing a majority of Republicans—he is dividing the Party.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I think we lost the historic opportunity during the recall campaign. I don’t think Larry Elder was in that to win it. I think he was in it to build his brand and sign up more conservative radio stations so he could make more money, and he did a disservice to 40 million residents of CA by getting in that race.” Senate Republican leader Scott Will denounces the top vote-getter challenging Newsom in the 2021 recall, via Inside California Politics. TALKING POINTS https://fox40.com/inside-california-politics/a-discussion-with-california-senate-minority-leader-scott-wilk/

Last night Tucker Carlson had a whole segment on how and why the LEFT is trying to destroy Larry Elder. Like supporting a Democrat over Republicans for a State Senate seat, surprised that his agenda is the same as that of the Left?

Watch as this happens all over the State! They do not have enough water to open up a new water storage facility.

15-day watering ban takes effect today for 4 million Los Angeles County residents — An outdoor watering ban starts Tuesday and ends Sept. 20 so crews can make emergency repairs to a pipeline that delivers water to Southern California. Summer Lin in the Los Angeles Times$ — 9/6/22

This should already be the law. All laws broken should cause investigations and arrests—especially those that kill people.

San Francisco is considering an ambitious new approach to tackle deadly drug crisis — One part of that plan would direct police officers to prioritize arresting drug dealers and confiscating illegal drugs from users in areas where people are seeking help with addiction, such as outside a detox facility. Mallory Moench in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 9/6/22

Why do they have air conditioning at all? Government created the problem in the first place. Certainly the Governor, the Capitol and Cal-EPA should not be allowed AC or heat in the Winter. They should live by the conditions they have created.

Thermostats in California state buildings will go to 78 degrees — and then 85 — to save power — State workers in Sacramento will return from the Labor Day holiday to offices considerably warmer than usual. And hotter than what most residents will experience. Dale Kasler in the Sacramento Bee$ — 9/6/22

What this does not say is that when the State sets up working conditions and standards, 556,000 people will be forced to pay bribes to unions if they want to work filling taco shells. This bill is a payoff to the unions for giving money and workers to Democrat candidates. Corruption.

Newsom signs “groundbreaking” law for low-wage workers — California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday signed a bill that increases wages for fast food workers to up to $22 per hour in what labor advocates are touting as a “groundbreaking step” for low-wage workers. Newsom signed the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act, or A.B. 257, on Labor Day, despite facing fierce opposition from business groups, who warned that the law could increase costs. Erin Doherty Axios Hanh Truong in the Sacramento Bee$

This is why California may never get out of the inflation spiral. These bills will increase the cost of goods and services—especially the cost of food at the grocery store and in a restaurant.

California takes action to cut more plastics waste, including grocery produce bags — If Gov. Gavin Newsom signs the bills — and most observers think he will — a visit to the grocery, electronics or general retail store will fundamentally change for most residents. “If any one of these bills had passed, it’d have been huge,” said Nick Lapis, director of advocacy for Californians Against Waste. “But all of these together? It’s incredible.” Susanne Rust in the Los Angeles Times$ — 9/5/22

