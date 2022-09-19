By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 9/20/22 .

VERY BIG STORY!!!!

Matt Shupe in Contra Costa is asking his central committee, as Chair, to approve the following bylaw change tonight, Tuesday, 9/20/22:

“Republican nominees and incumbents for the following offices shall also be Ex-Officio Members if they reside in Contra Costa County and received the endorsement of the Contra Costa Republican Party.”

Below is the Elections Code Section 7404 which requires only nominees or incumbents *not necessarily* endorsed candidates. (Regarding the morality, nominees are chosen by the primary voters, who are a higher authority than merely central committees voting on endorsements.)

Go to https://www.lawserver.com/law/state/california/codes/california_elections_code_7404

Even if the Contra Costa Central Committee decides to violate the State Election Code, these people are still voting members of the California Republican Party. A few Contra Costa Central Committee members have informed them they have yet to receive a notice of the meeting, tonight, Tuesday, September 20, 2020 Who has not received the endorsement—though they are the nominees of the Party and will be on the November ballot? Conservatives! This is about wiping out conservatives in the Republican Party.

Yup, Matt Shupe is doing the work of the Democrat Party by banning Republicans the right to nominate the candidate of their choice. Unless he supports them, they are not allowed to be a GOP nominee. Wonder why the GOP is shrinking? Matt may not be a mole of the Democrat Party—but he is doing their work.

It should also be known that John Dennis, the Chair of the San Fran GOP tried to expel ex officious that did not live in the County. Through his Regional VP he got a ruling from the CRP attorneys, Bell, McAndrews & Hiltachk LLP.” They informed him that his actions would be illegal—so the San Fran GOP sat, per the Elections Code, ALL the ex officios. Now those counties that continue to violate the Code can be sued, as well as the members of the County Committee, for violating the Civil Rights of the ex officio’s..

Also, you will note that none of those who he wants to expel in violation of STATE LAW, had hired him as a consultant.

Oh, if this passes, ANY vote by the Contra Costa Central Committee, to spend money, to endorse candidates, to take any action will be illegal—a warning to the members that vote for this—you can be sued for violation of the State election law.

It looks like Matt Shupe, as Chair of the Contra Costa Republican Party is living by the words of Barack Obama, “If you don’t like it, sue me.”

(I have sent a request to Matt Shupe for his response, to explain why he is doing this. As of deadline I have not received his response. When he does respond, I will publish his response.)

TWEET OF THE DAY:

Will people vote for a candidate due to the abortion issue—or because of inflation, high food and gas costs, crime, homeless issues, drugs everywhere killing our kids? I think drug deaths more than abortion will rule the ballot box.

Abortion ruling has put these 5 California House races in play — Control of the House will be decided by a handful of races around the nation, and California alone has at least five whose outcome may hinge on a single issue: abortion. Jeremy B. White Politico — 9/19/22

Looks like the Governor has decided to take away the rights of the Fresno Board of Supervisors to redistrict. On a State level we have seen the State Commission in just ten years make California a one Party State. Newsom now wants, county by county, to be turned over to the Democrat Party.

Gov. Gavin Newsom strips Fresno County supervisors’ power to draw election lines — With his signature on Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom told the Fresno County Board of Supervisors to get lost when it comes to the next redistricting task in nine years. The governor signed legislation by Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula, D-Fresno, to give those duties to a 14-member community redistricting commission. Juan Esparza Loera in the Sacramento Bee$ — 9/19/22

Voters push to take local redistricting from politicians — California’s independent redistricting commission has received generally good reviews for its new maps that voters are using to elect legislators and members of Congress in November. Voters who say they are disenfranchised want similar panels to draw their local districts — and they’ve gone to the Legislature to make that happen. Sameea Kamal, CalMatters Capital Public Radio — 9/19/22

Even the cows are leaving California:

— “Another California exodus: Dairy cows leave for greener pastures in Texas, Arizona as farms squeezed,” by The Los Angeles Times’ Summer Lin: “ The industry has been hurt by shrinking real estate in Southern California, more affordable land in other states, rigorous permitting processes and the shortage of water and other natural resources.”

The economic and political influence of Silicon Valley is on the wane. Now if Zuckerberg could be stopped from buying elections, we could have free elections.

— “Is Silicon Valley’s golden era coming to an end?” by the Guardian’s Kari Paul: “The tech industry has been on a run of impressive growth for some time, bolstered in recent years by a pandemic that forced most of the world online and sent demand for tech services booming. That explosion – and the high salaries and office perks that came with it – seems to be slowing.”

