By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 6/6/19

ALERT: Finally, the California Republican Party is “listening” to the volunteers, grassroots and the Trump supporters (vast majority of Delegates). At 3:00am Tuesday morning the California Political News and Views published the lead story, “TRUMP CELEBRATION EVENTS AND TV WATCH PARTIES JUNE 18—CELEBRATE ANNOUNCEMENT FOR RE-ELECTION.” Many CRP memebrs are subscribers to the newsletter. http://www.capoliticalreview.com/capoliticalnewsandviews/trump-celebration-events-and-tv-watch-parties-june-18-celebrate-announcement-for-re-election/

Then at 3:30 Tuesday the California Republican Party out the following message to Delegates:

From: CAGOP <info@cagop.org>

Subject: CAGOP launching OFFICIAL Trump re-election house parties!

Date: June 11, 2019 at 3:29:01 PM PDT

To:

Joe:

The California Republican Party is launching our CAGOP Official Trump 2020 Watch Parties! President Trump will be making his 2020 re-election announcement from Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, June 18,at 5pm PDTsharp!

To support the President, we are asking if you are available to either host or attend an official watch party in your neighborhood. Can we count on you?”

Glad the CRP is finally listening to California supporters of President Trump. Our candidates should embrace the successes of his Administration, not ignore them. This is a great step. LEADERS LEAD!

THE BIG STORY:

This is why you never endorse, support or promote a candidate until you know about their background, experience, finances and stance on the issues.

Last Saturday, The Republican Party of Los Angeles (RPLAC) promoted the campaign of Joe Collins for Congress against Maxine Waters. We all want to defeat Waters—even though this is a district with less than 20% Republican registration.

Who is Joe Collins:

He is a Green Party candidate for President: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/joe-e-collins-green-party-candidate-california/id1456951992?i=1000432426442 2. He is a Republican Party candidate for President—and as of February, 2019, living in Chula Vista, 150 miles from the Waters District: https://www.ourcampaigns.com/CandidateDetail.html?CandidateID=424284 What about his finances. $257,7000 in total receipts $35,000 in individual contributions Candidate contribution of $67,000 Loans of $155,000

Sound good—now here are the “expenditures”

Individual contributions REFUNDED=$35,000 Loans repaid= $158,700 Spent $60,000 CASH ON HAND AS OF May, 9, 2019==ZERO DOLLARS!!

Source: Federal Elections Commission: https://www.fec.gov/data/candidate/P00005439/

You know this has already been reported to the FEC. Yet, RPLAC Chair Richard Sherman commended him as a candidate, without knowing a single thing about Collins—except that Collins came to the RPLAC meeting with his own photographer.

This is why you need to vet candidates before you get hooked into them. This is what happens when the Party drools over Identity politics. Andy was the first to leave the RPLAC leadership—expect those that escorted and promoted Collins to the group on Saturday to shortly leave as well. In 2018 they had TEN Assembly districts without a candidate—now they are promoting Collins. Would you support him?

Another effort to get a conservative oriented measure on the November, 2020 ballot has failed. So far, the ballot has tax increases, bond measures and policies to make a Socialists die of the “vapers”. For those paying for this totalitarian effort by the :eft, we have two choices/ We can leave the State and let it collapse. Or, we can fight, by finding honest candidates and getting behind them—without using the bigotry of the Democrat Party—“Identity Politics”.

NO GO: The latest ballot initiative sponsored by former San Diego Councilman and radio talk show host Carl DeMaio has failed, the Secretary of State’s Office announced yesterday. The measure would have terminated the high-speed rail project and shifted highway construction and maintenance from the state to local governments, including the funding therefore. The initiative required 585,407 valid signatures to be submitted by 5/28/2019.

The measure was announced in September 2018 as part of the “Yes on 6” campaign to repeal the gas tax, but it is unclear whether any significant petition gathering efforts took place.

(From Scott Jay’s Nooner—6/8/19

Another race where the Progressive do not believe the incumbent Democrats is enough of a Socialist—no matter how many taxes they vote for or totalitarian measures they support or illegal aliens they beg to come into our country. (from Scott Lay’s Nooner):

Ten-term Congresswoman Davis has attracted a candidate to her left in fellow Democrat Jose Caballero in the safe Democratic district. Caballero’s web site writes “We are fighting for healthcare for all, a Green New Deal, education for all, student loan debt forgiveness, and the Heroes’ Promise.”

Former GOP Congressman Ernie Konnyu wrote this to dozens of Santa Clara conservative/GOP activists. This is an example of the problem facing the Republican Party in California. We are facing the same thing in other districts. Tomorrow I will report on a major city city council race, where the GOP leaders, with good intentions” are backing a Democrat in a Republican council district, instead of a Republican running for the seat.

From Ernie: “Ernest Konnyu <ekonnyu@gmail.com>

To:Len Duncan,Robert Varich,Robert Whitten

Cc:ctolan@bayareanewsgroup.com,soaring_eagles@live.com,Roger Canfield,amacias408@gmail.com

Jun 10 at 2:41 PM

Dear SCC Republican Party chair Connolly and Members, SCCCC

I am writing you because California’s two party election system has been proven ineffective in generating a competitive environment for electing state officials from the Republican party. I am also doing so because early signs indicate that our Santa Clara County Republican Party chair intends to deliver the county Republican support not to a Republican but to his employer, a President Trump hating ‘turncoat’ former Republican now running as an Independent, San Jose City Councilman Johnny Khamis.

Here are the issues on which I base my decision that we, Republicans, must find the best Republican nominee for State Senate district 16.

The County Republican Party has a major party registration problem so I proposed through a Central Committee member that the County Party develop a 2019-2020 Republican Voter Registration fund of at least $10,000 to be used to for signing up Republican registered voters. I would personally underwrite the raising of this bounty up to $10,000. To no one’s surprise, conflicted County chair Connolly, who is Chief of Staff for Councilman Khamis, never placed the guaranteed $10,000 voter registration proposal on the Central Committee agenda. This oversight might be because Councilman Khamis and his chief of staff were concerned that I would run for the Senate seat and thereby ‘clean their clock’ in the primary… but I am NOT running. .

You read that right—they did not even want to discuss $10,000 as a start for a voter registration program! How do we win if we turn down honest money for an important project to help elect Republicans? (Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)