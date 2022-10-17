HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 10/18/22 .

Most of my readers as also members of political clubs like their County Central Committee, California Federation of Republican Women, California Republican Assembly, California Impact Republicans, Young Republican or College Republicans. Think back to the meetings you attended. Did anyone make a report on the California Republican Party “bounty program”? Did they discuss how much money the CRP sent them for the bounty voter registration program?

The answer is NO—almost nobody in the State has heard about this program, run by Vice Chair Peter Kuo. I have written about it numerous times that the Democrats have a year round voter registration program and the CRP has a plan on paper. I can not tell you how much is in the CRP budget—remember we are a State of about 40 million people. I will tell you that the money allotted in the budget would not buy you a TESLA. Yet even the CRP Treasurer is pushing this canard.

This is what Greg Gandrud wrote in the comments section of the California Political News and Views last week:

““CAGOP actually DOES have a bounty program for registration. It’s been in existence for years. I don’t know why Steve Frank keeps lying about it. County central committees get paid by the state party for new Republican registrations. The county committees can use the money for any purpose they desire.”

https://www.cagop.org/s/surveybountysubmission

Note he claims the CRP has a program—yet does not mention the number of voters registered by this program or that anybody is using it. He makes out the checks for the CRP—Greg, in the past year how much have you spent on “bounty”? I have seen the agenda’s for the past several CRP Board meetings—could not find the bounty program being discussed. Yes, the county committee’s get paid by the State, in the written program—that does not mean in the real world counties use it. San Diego has its own bounty program, not tied to the CRP. Fresno and a few other counties have voter registration programs.

The next time you see Greg or Peter asked them for the numbers—how much spent and how many registered, under this program. Then decide who is telling the truthy.

TALKING POINTS

He went 3,000 miles to measure the drapes in the Oval Office, but could not find the time to stand next to and shake the hand of the President of the United States. Is Newsom afraid to be seen with this demented, failed President?

Why was Newsom absent during Biden visit? — President Joe Biden’s three-day trip to Southern California, which concluded Friday, featured events with a who’s who of California Democrats — but not Gov. Gavin Newsom. Emily Hoeven CalMatters — 10/17/22

Biden created a phony agreement with those working our trains, just to get beyond the Nov. 8 election. He begged Saudia Arabia not to shut off our oil till after Nove. 8 Looks like Newsom is following the example of Biden—even if he will not be seen with him. A bus strike in OC was “averted” till after Nov. 8.

Bus strike in Orange County is averted — for now — Public bus service in Orange County continued Monday, Oct. 17, with a strike averted for now although delays in the system might occur. The Orange County Transportation Authority made the announcement just before 1 a.m. Heather McRea in the Orange County Register — 10/17/22

3 Still waiting for Contra Costs County Chair to explain why he is willing to violate the State election Code—and why he refuses to allow his Committee to endorse conservatives that won the GOP nomination for office.

4 Guess they do not know that people no longer want to live in San Fran—especially the city workers.

Yes, S.F. could turn empty downtown offices into housing. Here’s what it would take — San Francisco’s downtown economic core has been struggling since the start of the pandemic, and there is one idea to help it that just won’t die: Convert empty office buildings into housing. Noah Arroyo in the San Francisco Chronicle$ —

Most people who work for San Francisco don’t live in the city. Here’s why — In fact, 58% of San Francisco’s public workers live outside of the city as of 2022, a slight increase from where it was a decade ago. S.F. workers commuting into the city most often live in San Mateo County (19%), but that number is also decreasing. Adriana Rezal, Sriharsha Devulapalli in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 10/17/22

