HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 10/24/22 .

VERY BIG STORY!!!!

THE LOS ANGELES COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY IS BROKE—VERY BROKE

On Saturday, with only two days note of the location of the meeting the LAGOP, just 16 days before the election, forced a general meeting. While the notice of a meeting was sent out ten days prior, it was not sent to all voting members. In the late afternoon of Thursday, less than 48 hours before the meeting, they finally sent a notice with the location. Except, the hotel did not have a reservation. Later that day the unelected Chair of the Committee, attorney Time O’Reilly reserved the room—and paid for it with his own credit card. Why?

It was announced by the “Treasurer” Julie Haff that the Committee only hade $800 in the bank, with a debt of $15,000. When asked about who was owed the money, she announced it was owed to her, for her “salary” as Executive Direction—is this a conflict of interest? Oh, though owning a house in Loong Beach, she is living in La Crescenta—thus no longer eligible to be on the Central Committee, since she no longer LIVES in her Assembly District to which she was elected.

Then she was asked how much she was paid per month—and she REFUSED to say. In fact, the members NEVER voted on her salary—it is a secret.

Then the Committee was supposed to have a roll call to determine quorum. Even after a roll call was asked for, the Chair, attorney Tim O’Reilly said that 53 people had “signed” in and quorum was 47—yet, no one was allowed to challenge that . In fact, the members have NEVER been given a list of LAGOP voting members—that is also a secret.

O’Reilly stated that all previous membership ended in September, and that new members were then allowed to vote—except those he did not want to vote, ex officios, who lived outside the County. Yet, he allowed Lori Mills, a GOP nominee for Assembly in which the district covers Ventura and L.A. counties was allowed to vote and Kathleen Hazelton, a GOP nominee from a district that represents San Bernardino and L.A. Counties, she lives in San Bernardino County, was NOT allowed to vote. It should be noted that Election Code 7404 mandates that both Hazelton and Mills be allowed to vote.

I have now been told by several sources inside and outside the LAGOP that a complaint to the State Bar against attorney Tim Reilly is being contemplated, that as an Officer of the Court, he is knowingly violating several of the Corporation and the Election Codes.

Oh, to get votes to support a quorum, without a roll call, one LAGOP leader told a nominee to vote for O’Reillys’ position. Why? He then whispered that “even if you lose in November we will get you a State Commission”. Sadly, this newcomer to politics believed him and voted to go against the Rules in establishing a quorum. As we all know, Newsom is not going to appoint a Republican to any State Commission—especially a Republican that supported his Recall, openly opposing the abuse of children in the classroom for sexual purposes and to transition them without parental knowledge—and opposes CRT. This was abuse of a candidate.

All of this just 16 days before an election when candidates and volunteers were needed to walk precincts, do phoning and appear at events to support and promote candidates. Instead they were in Pasadena being abused.

TALKING POINTS

Think Los Angeles government is bad—it is going to turn into the Moscow City Council after this election.

Racist audio leak could push L.A. City Hall further left in Nov. 8 election — Dissatisfaction with Los Angeles City Hall has been simmering for years, with residents growing exasperated over the protracted homelessness crisis, anxious over crime and exhausted by a string of corruption indictments targeting various city leaders. Julia Wick, David Zahniser in the Los Angeles Times$ — 10/23/22

L.A. Times wants One party government—just as the leadership of China wants.

McManus: Voter beware: Divided government will be an unholy mess — With election day two weeks away, Republican prospects of taking control of the House of Representatives, already strong, appear to have solidified. Barring the unexpected, President Biden’s next two years will be shaped by challenges from a House led by some of his most zealous opponents. Doyle McManus in the Los Angeles Times$

Go anywhere in Sacramento and you have seen the homeless control the streets and sidewalks. Yet the city government has spent tens of millions of tax dollars and the problem is worse. In fact, the winners have been the Homeless Industrial Complex—the losers are the people. Government is pretending to help the homeless.

Sacramento approved 20 homeless sites a year ago. Here’s why none opened — One by one the sites failed over familiar obstacles in Sacramento’s longstanding stalemate over homelessness: neighborhood opposition, a lack of ongoing funding and poor communication between government agencies. Theresa Clift in the Sacramento Bee$ — 10/23/22

Hope you bought a generator—otherwise in many places in California you will be in the dark—thank you Gov. Nuisance.

PG&E says power shut-offs likely in 12 California counties, including Napa and Sonoma — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. said intentional power shut-offs were likely across a dozen counties including Napa and Sonoma between Saturday and Monday in response to rising wildfire risk. Roland Li in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 10/22/22

SoCal Edison warns of possible power shutoffs to prevent fires in San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Orange counties — Weather conditions in high fire-risk areas of Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino Counties may require the utility to shut off power for some residents between 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, and noon Monday, Oct. 24, said Southern California Edison spokesperson Ben Gallagher. Hanna Lykke in the Orange County Register — 10/22/22

