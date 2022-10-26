HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 10/27/22

VERY BIG STORY!!!!

THE LOS ANGELES COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY IS BROKE—VERY BROKE

This is a follow up to my Monday column about eh broke LAGOP.

Broke? They have $816 in the bank (I made a mistake on Monday saying they only had $800 in the bank, my apologies). They have a debt of about $15,000, most of it owed to one person—Julie Haff, the Executive Director. When the Chair was asked how much money Haff was being paid by the month, he refused to answer. The Treasurer was asked how much money Haff made. The Treasurer, Julie Haff, refused to say (conflict?). Literally, the members of the Committee never voted on her salary, nor are they allowed to know.

Questions were also raised about where Haff lived. She has a few rental properties, at least one of which is in Long Beach where she is registered to vote. Yet, it has been well known that since June or July she has been living in La Crescenta with her boyfriend—miles outside her Assembly District, making her ineligible for being on the LAGOP from her Long Beach district. I am sure she is following the Election Code and has re-registered and the new address in which she is living.

Oh, though promised on Saturday, the Executive Director still has not sent out the roster of members and ex officios. I should note that several other counties also play “hide the member”—and I will be doing stories about them as well.

Before the meeting even started the Pasadena Police were called by Julie Haff—for the purpose of keeping Republicans out of the Los Angeles County Republican Party meeting. The lobby was filled with candidates, ex officios and others not allowed in the meeting. But, in the end this was a good thing.

Before the meeting started Scott Snap, First Vice Chair of the LAGOP went into a tirade—and allegedly there was an attempted assault and battery—which the police were able to watch up close and personal. In fact, there was a video made of the tirade. Yesterday I called the Pasadena Police Department and found out there was an investigation they were conducting about this incident. There is a video of part of the incident. Scott is known for his outbursts and language.

At two previous AD 50 meetings he did the same when visitors asked how they could get involved in the Republican Party. Those folks never showed up again. And you wonder why the LAGOP is dead.

TALKING POINTS

Free speech at UC Davis—not a chance. “Violent clash at UC Davis between protest groups cancels conservative speaker event — Allegedly among the counterprotesters were some wearing apparel linking them with the far-right Proud Boys, the university said in a statement. Photos circulating on social media showed some wearing black-and-yellow hooded sweatshirts and hats assembled on the campus shortly after sunset. Michael McGough in the Sacramento Bee$ — 10/26/22 The economic collapse of the Bay Area has begun. “Biotech and tech job cuts widen in Bay Area as companies chop workers — Employers have decided to eliminate hundreds of biotech and tech jobs in the East Bay with layoffs at companies in Emeryville and Newark, a fresh round of unsettling job cuts during uncertain economic times. An estimated 254 jobs are being cut by the end of this year in the East Bay, according to official filings with the state Employment Development Department. George Avalos in the San Jose Mercury$ — 10/26/22 They think they are smart and getting away with quitting while working—the joke will be on them. “Remote workers could be the first to go in the next round of recession layoffs — As recession winds blow and job cuts increase, employers report that they may first look at employees who work from home. Don Lee in the Los Angeles Times$ — 10/26/22 The California economic suicide is continuing. “They made good money but left L.A. because it didn’t go far enough. Are they gone for good? — But demographics experts are doubtful that these shifts in urban populations are permanent. People will eventually move back, they say, new residents will be attracted to all that California offers, and immigration will help offset the outflow. Summer Lin in the Los Angeles Times$ — 10/26/22

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to

keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my

mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the

“Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)