HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 11/1/22 .

VERY BIG STORY!!!!

If you GOP Central Committee spent about $250,000, you would expect that the vote for that would be recorded in the minutes. Not in Alameda County. This is from an email sent by Hugh Bussell on October 30,2022: “The only reason we are being investigated is that Mr. Grcar complained to the FPPC. He filed his complaint without asking for clarification from the treasurer or chairman of the committee before he filed. His contention is that the central committee did not approve the expenditures. Many members of the committee remembered our discussions of these expenditures, but they were not specifically recorded in our minutes.”

When a member of the Committee asked questions, this was the response from the Treasurer Jeanne Solnordal , “ John, as your Treasurer i was willing to share what i knew. A mutual conversation was welcomed. I did not expect you to be aggressive and demanding.”

Demanding?—all he asked for was a copy of the Minutes to show the approval. She was bullying a Member for asking for a document he should have been automatically allowed to see. What is being hidden?

Is this how a Committee is run—folks do not have a record of massive expenditures?

Then you have the problem of an FPPC investigation. How does Bussell explain it? From the same email, “The only reason we are being investigated is that Mr. Grcar complained to the FPPC.”. Then he goes on and says that AFTER the money was spent, records were shown to the Committee and then they approved. Of course at that point what else could they do? To do otherwise would be to expose the unapproved actions to the FPPC. But, the FPPC is not buying the Bussell excuse—they are investigating.

He goes on to say, “The timeline for FPPC complaints can take years before there is a resolution. I urge everyone to continue to work for your candidates until after the election. “ Yet Bussell has refused to allow the Alameda GOP Central Committee, which he Chairs, to endorse GOP nominees like Allison Hayden.

In an October 29 email Bussell writes, “Mr Grcar certainly has a right to express his opinion, but his timing makes me wonder how he feels this helps our candidates now.” Mr. Bussell needs to be asked how does it help our GOP candidates when the Alameda GOP refuses to endorse them?

Regards,

Hugh

Like the LAGOP, the Alameda GOP is run in secret—and only by filing for FPPC records can the Committee learn about its expenditures and actions—you will not find them in the Minutes of the Committee. Any wonder volunteers and activists want no part of the GOP? In L.A. and Alameda it is run as a secret society.

TALKING POINTS

The Los Angeles Republican Party continues to hide the list of voting members, from the voting members. Though promised more than a week ago, and asked for periodically over the past several years, the list of voting members continues to be hidden from the LAGOP members.

Why is this important? When a call for a roll call to show a quorum, the Chair refused it. Why? To do so would show the names of all voting members. In fact, the Members still do not know the official number of members. Then when a motion is voted on, either by voice or standing, no one knows who is legally voting and who isn’t. When the chair announces the vote, is it accurate? Without a list of Members, there is no way in telling. This is how you keep control of the Committee—by controlling the voting and who gets to vote.

When will someone ask the L.A. County Registrar of Voters for the official list of LAGOP members.

Here is the Election Code:

ELECTIONS CODE – ELEC

DIVISION 7. POLITICAL PARTY ORGANIZATION AND CENTRAL COMMITTEE ELECTIONS [7000 – 7928]

( Division 7 enacted by Stats. 1994, Ch. 920, Sec. 2. )

PART 3. REPUBLICAN PARTY [7250 – 7470]

( Part 3 enacted by Stats. 1994, Ch. 920, Sec. 2. )

CHAPTER 4. County Central Committee [7400 – 7470]

( Chapter 4 enacted by Stats. 1994, Ch. 920, Sec. 2. )

ARTICLE 5. District Committees [7460 – 7470]

( Article 5 enacted by Stats. 1994, Ch. 920, Sec. 2. )



7470.

Whenever any person is appointed to fill a vacancy on a district committee, the district committee shall notify within 10 days the chairperson of the county central committee who shall file a notice of the appointment with the elections official within 30 days after it is made. The notices shall contain the name and address of the person appointed and the name of the person replaced, and shall indicate the date of the appointment.

(Enacted by Stats. 1994, Ch. 920, Sec. 2.)

I have found out that the Los Angeles Republican Party, for years under Richard Sherman and now under attorney Tim O’Reilly, has refused to give the L.A. County Registrar the names of people appointed to fill vacancies on the Committee. By doing this, there is NO way to assure that those voting actually have the right to vote. You would think an attorney would know better than violate the law.

As my regular readers know I have been a bear in pushing for voter registration, for years. Sadly, CRP Jessica Patterson is STILL passing the canard that she asked Travis Allen and myself to head up the CRP voter registration program. While she did announce this from the podium upon her election, from that day to this, she has communicated with us in any fashion. In fact, the then ED of the Party Cynthia Bryant emailed me that Patterson would NEVER contact with in regard to anything. So she created a Committee headed by Peter Kuo, they allowed me to be on a zoom for ONE meeting—then never heard from them again. Of course, while Peter did create a voter registration plan—it was never funded, except for a few bucks, and never implemented. Unlike the Florida, Texas and most State GOP’s, California is one of the few without an active registration program—and our candidates are the losers because of this. But, yes, I would serve on an active CRP voter registration committee, if asked. Yet, some of her political friends are passing along the lie of Jessica Patterson.

We are still waiting for a response from Matt Shupe, chair of the Contra Costa Central Committee, to explain why he was asking his Committee to violate the election Code and not allow ex officio’s from voting in the Committee. I understand it is difficult to explain why you want to violate the law—but Matt, give it a try. What are you afraid of?

People are fleeing San Fran—yet they are about to build 8,000 new housing units on Treasure Island. Where will the people come from? Folks are not moving to San Fran, as leases expire folks and businesses are leaving. This looks like a future bankruptcy.

Treasure Island’s first high-rise tower under way with 8,000 homes planned for new S.F. neighborhood — Hundreds of cement trucks rumbled onto Treasure Island in the wee hours over the weekend to pour the foundation for what will be the first tower in San Francisco’s next high-rise neighborhood. J.K. Dineen in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 10/31/22

These COVID “experts” have misinformed the public on Twitter. They refused to tell the truth about the value of the vaccines nor the risks in taking it. If they left Twitter that would mean less misinformation being passed by followers of Fascist Fauci—that would be good for civil discourse and honesty on the Internet.

Will COVID experts stay on Twitter after Elon Musk takeover? Here’s what UCSF’s Wachter says — UCSF Department of Medicine chair Dr. Bob Wachter, a prominent voice on Twitter for his COVID expertise, tweeted on Saturday that he is “staying put for now” on the platform despite concerns in the wake of Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase. Kellie Hwang in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 10/31/22

