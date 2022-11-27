HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 11/28/22 .

On Saturday the California Republican Party County Chairs Association held a meeting.

They have their own by-laws, separate from the CRP. Based on the by-laws:

A notice went out eleven days prior to the meeting—the by-laws require a ten day or more notice.

The by-laws say that any ten county Chairs can call a meeting, even without the Chair calling it. They had 23 sign a letter calling for the meeting

The County chairs by-laws say that 21 is a quorum—they had 23 attend the meeting.

THIS WAS A LEGALLY CALLED MEETING—EVEN THOUGH THE CHAIR, DWIGHT WILLIAMS DID NOT ATTEND

An election was held to fill the position of Chair of Chairs—Michelle Guerra of Solano County won the election.

Section 1.03 of the California Republican Party by-laws notes that the County Chairs have their own by-laws and rules.

“The Committee works together with the local Republican county and district

central committees, which are provided for in the California Elections Code and operate under their own bylaws and direction with respect to local election campaigns.”

It should be noted that the CRP has no right to approve, amend or accept the by-laws of the County Chairs Association—they are completely separate from the Board of Directors of the California Republican Party.

I am sure the Chair Guerra is excited about attending her first CRP Board meeting as a voting member.

As a side note, for many years the CRP has provided door hangers to the Counties, with the names of the endorsed candidates on the card. The Counties distribute them to the voters. Over the past 14 years or more, that has been the responsibility of the Chair of Chairs—this time, NO door hangers were provided, and NO notice that they would not be. Some counties did it on their own, knowing the CRP has been cutting back on activities and basic political services—like door hangers, voter registration, financial assistance to the counties and more. As best as can be told, the CRP, though it raised money for HQ’s, did not open a single HQ in the State. Those that were opened in OC and a few other places were either financed by the National Republican Congressional Committee or the local County Committee without any assistance from the CRP.

Congrats to Michelle Guerra—looks like the Counties are again going to be working in unity to elect Republicans to office.

TALKING POINTS

Noncitizen Bill Makes Aliens and Diplomats D.C. Voters

gives the franchise to any adult 30-day district resident.

Hard as it is to believe, the mayor of Washington, D.C., might soon be elected with votes from illegal immigrants or the staff at the Chinese embassy.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/d-c-s-new-voters-aliens-and-diplomats-muriel-bowser-mayoral-elections-11669237497

Another reason that college is no longer needed to succeed in America—Corporations are realizing that a college degree is not valuable, since a degree shows little education value.

Employers Rethink Need for College Degrees in Tight Labor Market

Google, Delta Air Lines and IBM have reduced requirements for some positions

https://www.wsj.com/articles/employers-rethink-need-for-college-degrees-in-tight-labor-market-11669432133?mod=hp_lead_pos1

More proof that government “solutions” to the self created homelessness cries is failing the homeless—by the non profits and Homeless Industrial Complex is making out like bandits—with your money. The more government spends, the worse the problem gets—proof:

Report: twice as many people became homeless than housed in October — The San Diego Regional Task Force on Homelessness began releasing a monthly census in October. The latest report shows about 1,400 people in San Diego County became homeless last month. Gary Warth in the San Diego Union-Tribune$ — 11/26/22

The COVID Industrial Complex is trying to make you believe that if you breath or are still alive, YOU HAVE COVID—AND MUST TAKE DEADLY VACCINES AND BOOSTERS. This scam has to stop. We need to laugh at Fauci and his corrupt cronies and tell them to get a real job, like filling taco shells, instead of using their positions and government to scare us into taking harmful vaccines.

These are now the most common COVID symptoms — depending on your vaccination status — Don’t shrug off that sneeze or scratch at the back of your throat. As coronavirus variants continue to evolve and become more difficult to detect, so do COVID symptoms, allowing more people to spread the virus without realizing it. Aidin Vaziri in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 11/25/22

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to

keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my

mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the

“Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)